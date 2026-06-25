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Russia's Gazprom Neft says talks on Serbia's NIS sale need time - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Gazprom Neft says talks on Serbia's NIS sale need time

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Gazprom Neft Says Talks Continue on Sale of Stake in Serbia’s NIS Amid Sanctions

Ongoing Negotiations and Impact of Sanctions

Background on the Stake Sale

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's oil major Gazprom Neft said on Thursday that talks over the sale of its stake in Serbia's oil firm NIS continue and it would require more time to complete, Interfax news agency reported.

Sanctions Imposed by the United States

The United States imposed sanctions on NIS last year as it targeted the Russian energy sector over Moscow's war in Ukraine and demanded that Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft divest their NIS shares.

Statements from Gazprom Neft Leadership

"We are currently holding talks on the share sale. It is a complex deal and will take time to reach an agreement. The process continues," Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft was quoted as saying by Interfax an the company's shareholder meeting.

International Involvement and Next Steps

Role of Hungary's MOL and U.S. Treasury

Last week, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control extended a licence to Hungary's energy company MOL to negotiate the purchase of a majority stake in Serbia's Russian-owned NIS until July 1.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Gazprom Neft’s CEO Alexander Dyukov emphasized that the sale talks of its NIS stake are still underway and will take time to finalize. (tradingview.com)
  • The U.S. Treasury’s OFAC has extended operational and negotiation licenses—enabling NIS to keep operating and MOL to continue negotiating—until July 1, 2026. (serbia-energy.eu)
  • The sale stems from sanctions imposed in October 2025 on NIS due to its Russian ownership, prompting Gazprom Neft and Gazprom to begin divestment talks. Serbia aims to secure energy stability amid these geopolitical pressures. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Gazprom Neft considering selling its stake in Serbia's NIS?
Gazprom Neft is negotiating the sale of its NIS stake due to U.S. sanctions targeting the Russian energy sector after Moscow's war in Ukraine.
How long will the NIS stake sale process take?
According to Gazprom Neft, the NIS share sale is a complex deal and will require more time to complete.
Who is interested in acquiring Gazprom Neft's stake in NIS?
Hungary's energy company MOL has been granted an extended license by the U.S. Treasury to negotiate the purchase of a majority stake in NIS.
What actions did the U.S. take against NIS and Gazprom Neft?
The U.S. imposed sanctions on NIS and demanded that Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft divest their NIS shares as part of sanctions on the Russian energy sector.
What is the current status of the NIS stake sale?
Talks are still ongoing and no agreement has been reached yet, as confirmed by Gazprom Neft’s CEO Alexander Dyukov.

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