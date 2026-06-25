Gazprom Neft Says Talks Continue on Sale of Stake in Serbia’s NIS Amid Sanctions

Ongoing Negotiations and Impact of Sanctions

Background on the Stake Sale

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia's oil major Gazprom Neft said on Thursday that talks over the sale of its stake in Serbia's oil firm NIS continue and it would require more time to complete, Interfax news agency reported.

Sanctions Imposed by the United States

The United States imposed sanctions on NIS last year as it targeted the Russian energy sector over Moscow's war in Ukraine and demanded that Russia's Gazprom and Gazprom Neft divest their NIS shares.

Statements from Gazprom Neft Leadership

"We are currently holding talks on the share sale. It is a complex deal and will take time to reach an agreement. The process continues," Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft was quoted as saying by Interfax an the company's shareholder meeting.

International Involvement and Next Steps

Role of Hungary's MOL and U.S. Treasury

Last week, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control extended a licence to Hungary's energy company MOL to negotiate the purchase of a majority stake in Serbia's Russian-owned NIS until July 1.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)