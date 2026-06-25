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Britain agrees steel quota access with EU under new trade protections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain agrees steel quota access with EU under new trade protections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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UK raises planned steel import limits to soothe businesses' cost concerns

Britain Adjusts Steel Import Quotas Amid Industry Pressure

By Alistair Smout and Sam Tabahriti

Background: Challenges Facing the UK Steel Industry

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday said it would allow more tariff-free imports of steel than previously planned when it introduces new measures to protect its domestic industry next month, after businesses said initial government proposals were too restrictive.

Steelmakers have struggled to survive in the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution after decades of decline driven by deindustrialisation and, more recently, high energy costs and a glut of cheap steel from countries like China.

Government Response to Industry Concerns

Ministers have warned of an existential threat to Britain's steel industry unless protections are renewed and enhanced, but businesses had urged the government to limit the increase in costs from the new measure for steel users.

Details of the New Steel Import Measures

Quota Adjustments and Tariff Changes

Setting out final details of the new measure, first announced in March to replace a safeguard that expires on June 30, Britain said imports allowed under tariff-free quotas would be cut by 51%, rather than the 60% previously proposed.

Imports above the quota will face a 50% tariff, unchanged from the prior proposal and increased from 25% under the expiring safeguard.

The overall quota volume would be about 3.2 million tons, around 21% higher than previously proposed, and 11 steel products where there is no British production would not have any tariffs applied.

Review and Future Adjustments

Trade minister Chris Bryant said the measures would be reviewed after a year to ensure the balance was right.

Industry and Business Reactions

Business Community Response

The British Chambers of Commerce cautiously welcomed the changes, saying they took better account of the needs of users further down the steel supply chain who would have otherwise faced large additional import costs from July 1.

"If the pain is still felt to be too severe (we) will be seeking further action on changes to the quotas and an extension to easements," said William Bain, the BCC's head of trade policy.

Industry Group Perspective

Industry group UK Steel welcomed a "much stronger trade regime" but said certain areas had been left exposed to heavily subsidised imports.

International Coordination and Outlook

Cooperation with the European Union

Britain said it had agreed a coordinated approach with the European Union, which has also acted to protect its producers, to prevent harming manufacturers and preserve existing highly interconnected supply chains.

An EU Commission spokesperson said the EU would "remain in close and regular contact with the UK on this issue."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Alistair Smout; additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels. Editing by William James and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Starting 1 July 2026, the UK will slash tariff‑free steel quotas by 60% versus the current safeguard regime; imports beyond that face a 50% duty. (gov.uk)
  • The quota system uses a first‑come, first‑served model administered by HMRC, with rollover of unused quota on a quarterly basis. (gov.uk)
  • Britain has reached an agreement with the EU to ensure quota access for European exporters, aiming to limit disruption for its biggest steel export market. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What trade protections did Britain confirm for steel?
Britain confirmed new trade protections on steel coming into effect on July 1, including a steel quota agreement with the EU.
When will the new UK steel trade protections start?
The new UK steel trade protections will take effect on July 1.
Why did Britain agree to quota access with the EU?
Britain agreed to steel quota access with the EU to limit the impact of its new trade protections on its biggest trading partner.
Who reported on Britain's steel quota agreement with the EU?
The agreement was reported by Sam Tabahriti and Alistair Smout, with editing by William James.

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