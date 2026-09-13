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Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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headlines Nuclear Energy Ukraine War International Affairs

Ukraine Accused of Fuel Truck Attack at Russian-Held Zaporizhzhia Plant

Details and Implications of the Alleged Attack

Incident Overview

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The head of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation accused Ukraine on Sunday of attacking diesel fuel trucks, killing two Russian servicemen and deliberately jeopardising safety at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Alexei Likhachev said the attack took place on Friday and also resulted in injuries to other Russian soldiers.

Background of the Zaporizhzhia Plant

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, was seized by Russian forces in the early weeks of the Ukraine war that broke out in February 2022. Each side has regularly accused the other of actions that endanger safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident.

Allegations from Russian Officials

Likhachev issued a statement saying Ukrainian forces had launched "a series of combined strikes" on Friday on fuel trucks which deliver diesel to the station.

"The strikes hit very close to the perimeter of the station's site," he said.

"Two servicemen were killed, and a large number of Russian soldiers were injured, some seriously. They were all involved in supporting this purely civilian mission."

Significance of Diesel Fuel for Plant Safety

Fuel is critically important for the plant as diesel generators provide power to keep nuclear fuel in the reactors cool when the plant's two external power links are down. Both were down for nearly three weeks in August and September.

International and Ukrainian Responses

Ukraine's Position

Ukraine has demanded that Russia abandon the station and hand its operation back to Kyiv, a demand rejected by Moscow. The fuel currently generates no electricity.

Role of the International Atomic Energy Agency

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has stationed an observer team permanently at the station, along with Ukraine's three other working plants.

Efforts to Maintain Safety and Mediate Disputes

The agency has repeatedly acted as an intermediary when disputes arise and last month helped arrange a local ceasefire in order to carry out repairs and restore external power links.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine allegedly attacked diesel fuel trucks supplying the Zaporizhzhia plant, killing two Russian servicemen and injuring others, per Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev.
  • The plant relies on diesel generators when external power lines fail; recent repeated outages have made fuel supply a critical safety issue.
  • The IAEA has brokered multiple local ceasefires to enable repairs to damaged external power lines and prevent a potential nuclear safety disaster.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
According to Russia, Ukraine attacked diesel fuel trucks near the plant, killing two Russian servicemen and injuring others.
Why are fuel trucks important at the Zaporizhzhia plant?
Fuel trucks supply diesel for generators, which keep reactor fuel cool when external power links are lost.
Who controls the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?
Russian forces have controlled the plant since early 2022, but Ukraine demands its return.
What role does the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have at the plant?
The IAEA maintains an observer team at the plant and has helped mediate disputes and local ceasefires.
Was electricity being generated at the plant during the incident?
No, the fuel at the Zaporizhzhia plant was not generating electricity at the time of the reported attack.

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