Israel-Lebanon Talks in Rome Postponed to October Amid Scheduling Issues
Postponement of Diplomatic Talks
Rescheduling of Rome Meeting
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Talks between Israel and Lebanon that were scheduled to take place in Rome next week have been postponed and will occur instead in October, Axios reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.
Factors Leading to Delay
Jewish holidays, a Paris conference and UN General Assembly preparations meant participants could not convene in Rome, Axios cited a source as saying. The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors are due to meet in Washington, according to the post on X.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Costas Pitas; Editing by Sergio Non and Chris Reese)