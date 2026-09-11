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Headlines

Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome next week postponed, Axios reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics Middle East

Israel-Lebanon Talks in Rome Postponed to October Amid Scheduling Issues

Postponement of Diplomatic Talks

Rescheduling of Rome Meeting

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Talks between Israel and Lebanon that were scheduled to take place in Rome next week have been postponed and will occur instead in October, Axios reported on Friday, citing a U.S. official.

Factors Leading to Delay

Jewish holidays, a Paris conference and UN General Assembly preparations meant participants could not convene in Rome, Axios cited a source as saying. The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors are due to meet in Washington, according to the post on X. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Costas Pitas; Editing by Sergio Non and Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The Israel–Lebanon negotiations, brokered by the U.S., had made preliminary progress in Rome in July on 'pilot zones' and possible Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon (internazionale.it).
  • The postponement shifts the talks into October, likely amid ongoing U.S. mediation and regional scheduling complexities involving a Paris conference and UN General Assembly preparations (lemonde.fr).
  • Diplomatic efforts continue: while full negotiations are deferred, the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors are meeting in Washington, indicating sustained U.S. engagement in the process (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome postponed?
The talks were postponed due to Jewish holidays, a Paris conference, and UN General Assembly preparations.
When will the Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome take place?
The talks are expected to occur in October, according to Axios.
Where will the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors meet instead?
The Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors are due to meet in Washington.
Who reported the postponement of the Israel-Lebanon talks?
Axios reported the postponement, citing a U.S. official.
What were some reasons for the scheduling conflict for the Rome talks?
Scheduling conflicts were due to Jewish holidays, a Paris conference, and UN General Assembly preparations.

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