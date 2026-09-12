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Farage's Reform UK receives second £36 million pound donation from crypto investor - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Farage's Reform UK receives second £36 million pound donation from crypto investor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Reform UK Receives Second £36 Million Crypto Donation Ahead of UK Election

Major Crypto Donations Bolster Reform UK’s Election Campaign

Background on Recent Donations

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Reform UK has received a £36 million ($48.66 million)donation from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, giving Nigel Farage's party its second huge contribution in the space of two days as it gears up for the next general election.

Christopher Harborne Matches Ben Delo’s Contribution

Harborne, Reform's biggest donor, said in an article published by the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday that he had matched a record £36 million donation announced on Friday by fellow cryptocurrency entrepreneur Ben Delo.

Harborne’s Motivation and Statement

"A strong country is one that is funded by a vigorous economy which is creating jobs. That’s why I’m putting my money into what I believe is the only viable cause which will get the job of regeneration done," Harborne wrote in the newspaper.

"My view is that Nigel Farage and the party fully understand what a government needs to do to get our country back on the right track.

"Whilst I have been making donations to Reform of around £1m a month, Ben Delo told me he was going to make a record donation of £36 million. My competitive spirit inspired me to match it, so that is what I’ve done," Harbone said.

Total Funding and Impact

The donations amount to £72 million in funding for the party over 48 hours.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Christopher Harborne, Thailand‑based crypto billionaire, matched Ben Delo’s record £36 million donation, doubling Reform UK’s windfall to £72 million in 48 hours
  • Harborne is Reform UK’s largest donor, with prior donations including £9 million in 2025 and a £5 million personal gift to Nigel Farage in 2024—raising scrutiny over transparency and influence
  • The large inflows from cryptocurrency investors have sparked debate in the UK about caps on foreign and crypto‑based political donations and calls for regulatory reform

Frequently Asked Questions

Who donated £36 million to Reform UK?
Cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne donated £36 million to Reform UK, matching a previous donation from Ben Delo.
How much funding has Reform UK received in total over two days?
Reform UK has received £72 million in donations over two days from Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo.
Why did Christopher Harborne donate to Reform UK?
Christopher Harborne believes Reform UK and Nigel Farage understand how to support the UK's economy and drive regeneration.
What is the significance of these donations for Reform UK?
The substantial funding bolsters Reform UK's financial resources as it prepares for the next general election.
Who is the largest donor to Reform UK?
Christopher Harborne is Reform UK's largest donor, regularly donating around £1 million a month prior to the latest contribution.

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