Reform UK Receives Second £36 Million Crypto Donation Ahead of UK Election

Major Crypto Donations Bolster Reform UK’s Election Campaign

Background on Recent Donations

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Reform UK has received a £36 million ($48.66 million)donation from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, giving Nigel Farage's party its second huge contribution in the space of two days as it gears up for the next general election.

Christopher Harborne Matches Ben Delo’s Contribution

Harborne, Reform's biggest donor, said in an article published by the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday that he had matched a record £36 million donation announced on Friday by fellow cryptocurrency entrepreneur Ben Delo.

Harborne’s Motivation and Statement

"A strong country is one that is funded by a vigorous economy which is creating jobs. That’s why I’m putting my money into what I believe is the only viable cause which will get the job of regeneration done," Harborne wrote in the newspaper.

"My view is that Nigel Farage and the party fully understand what a government needs to do to get our country back on the right track.

"Whilst I have been making donations to Reform of around £1m a month, Ben Delo told me he was going to make a record donation of £36 million. My competitive spirit inspired me to match it, so that is what I’ve done," Harbone said.

Total Funding and Impact

The donations amount to £72 million in funding for the party over 48 hours.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.7398 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)