Russian Drone Attack in Odesa Injures Five, Disrupts Ukrainian Exports

Overview of Recent Attacks and Impact on Odesa

Casualties and Damage from Latest Attack

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - At least five people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Sunday morning, officials said, a day after strikes on the city killed two people.

Residential Areas and Infrastructure Affected

"Residential areas were damaged in several districts of the city. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage," the head of Odesa military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Strategic Importance of Odesa and Ongoing Threats

Impact on Ukrainian Exports

Odesa, home to Ukraine's main port hub, has faced persistent Russian missile and drone attacks in recent months, forcing the closure of seaports crucial to Ukrainian exports.

Details of Previous Strikes

According to officials, a Russian drone struck the city on Saturday morning, hitting an apartment building and killing two people while injuring 26.

Attacks in Other Regions

Western Ukraine Under Fire

Several other regions were also targeted in attacks in western Ukraine that continued through the night and into the morning, regional authorities said on Sunday. They did not immediately report civilian casualties.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)