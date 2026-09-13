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Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russian drone attack injures five in Ukraine's Odesa, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Ukraine

Russian Drone Attack in Odesa Injures Five, Disrupts Ukrainian Exports

Overview of Recent Attacks and Impact on Odesa

Casualties and Damage from Latest Attack

KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - At least five people were wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on Sunday morning, officials said, a day after strikes on the city killed two people.

Residential Areas and Infrastructure Affected

"Residential areas were damaged in several districts of the city. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage," the head of Odesa military administration, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.

Strategic Importance of Odesa and Ongoing Threats

Impact on Ukrainian Exports

Odesa, home to Ukraine's main port hub, has faced persistent Russian missile and drone attacks in recent months, forcing the closure of seaports crucial to Ukrainian exports.

Details of Previous Strikes

According to officials, a Russian drone struck the city on Saturday morning, hitting an apartment building and killing two people while injuring 26.

Attacks in Other Regions

Western Ukraine Under Fire

Several other regions were also targeted in attacks in western Ukraine that continued through the night and into the morning, regional authorities said on Sunday. They did not immediately report civilian casualties.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

Key Takeaways

  • On Sunday morning, September 13, 2026, a Russian drone strike in Odesa injured at least five civilians, according to the head of Odesa’s military administration, Serhiy Lysak. Residential areas across multiple districts were hit, and the full extent of damage is still being assessed (kyivindependent.com).
  • This attack followed a large-scale missile-and-drone bombardment on September 12, which registered dozens of casualties: between 28 and 35 people were injured across Odesa region—including children and infants—and several buildings were heavily damaged or destroyed (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Odesa remains under sustained assault from Russian forces, with repeated attacks targeting its residential infrastructure and critical port facilities. These disruptions continue to undermine both civilian life and Ukraine’s export capability from its main seaport hub.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Russian drone attack on Odesa?
At least five people were injured in the latest Russian drone attack on Odesa, according to officials.
What impact have attacks had on Odesa's seaports?
Persistent missile and drone strikes have forced the closure of Odesa's major seaports, disrupting Ukrainian exports.
Were there fatalities reported from the recent attacks in Odesa?
A strike on Saturday killed two people and injured 26, while Sunday's attack wounded at least five.
Which other regions in Ukraine were targeted by overnight attacks?
Several other regions in western Ukraine were also targeted, but immediate civilian casualties were not reported.
Who provided updates about the extent of damage in Odesa?
Serhiy Lysak, the head of Odesa's military administration, provided updates on the damage assessment.

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