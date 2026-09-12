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Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Kyiv Readies for October Peace Talks with Russia and US to End War

Ukraine Prepares for Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Background on the Conflict

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff was quoted as saying on Saturday that Kyiv was preparing for the resumption in October of three-sided talks aimed at resolving the more than 4-1/2-year-old war with Russia.

Statements from Ukrainian Officials

Kyrylo Budanov's Remarks

Kyrylo Budanov, quoted by Ukrainian media, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Kyiv that Ukraine was readying itself for the prospect of new talks involving Russia and the United States.

"We are getting ready. In October," Budanov was quoted as saying.

International Diplomatic Engagements

US Envoys' Visits to Moscow and Kyiv

Budanov was speaking several days after U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held talks in both Moscow and Kyiv. It was their first such visit to Moscow since February and their first visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Previous Three-Sided Meetings

The last three-sided meeting took place in Geneva in February. U.S.-led diplomatic efforts had stalled as Washington was focused on the conflict with Iran.

Renewed Momentum for Talks

Witkoff said after visiting both capitals that they welcomed new momentum in proceeding with talks.

Potential Outcomes and Locations

Proposals for Hosting Peace Talks

Zelenskiy said the two envoys had presented some "very decent, worthwhile ideas". He suggested that a new three-sided meeting could be hosted by Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland or other countries.

Moscow's Position on Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not rule out a resumption of peace talks but added that it was too early to say when and where such talks might take place.

Key Issues and Remaining Challenges

Major Differences Between Sides

Major differences on how to end the war remain between the two sides. A key issue is the fate of the remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the eastern Donbas region, which Moscow has claimed as its own but has failed to capture despite years of fierce fighting.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, editing by Deepa Babington)

Key Takeaways

  • Kyrylo Budanov confirms Ukraine preparing for trilateral talks in October amid resumed U.S. diplomatic activity (axios.com)
  • U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held “substantive,” encouraging meetings in Moscow (Sept 5) and Kyiv (Sept 6), though no breakthrough was achieved (lemonde.fr)
  • Last three‑way U.S.–Ukraine–Russia talks occurred in Geneva in mid‑February, ending without agreement; core disputes remain unresolved, including over eastern Donbas territory (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the next peace talks on Ukraine expected to resume?
Kyiv is preparing for the resumption of three-sided talks in October, involving Russia and the United States.
Who are the main participants in the upcoming Ukraine peace talks?
The talks are expected to involve Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.
Which countries could potentially host the new round of peace talks?
Possible hosts mentioned include Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, or other countries.
What is a key issue in the Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations?
The fate of the remaining Ukrainian-held territory in the eastern Donbas region remains a major difference between the sides.
When and where did the last three-sided peace talks take place?
The last three-sided meeting was in Geneva in February.

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