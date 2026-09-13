Indonesian Rescuers Search for 140 Missing After Passenger Ship Sinks; 103 Evacuated

Details of the Passenger Ship Sinking Incident

Initial Reports and Search Efforts

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian rescuers were searching on Sunday for 140 people from a passenger ship that sank in the Java Sea after 103 others were evacuated, one of whom died, a search and rescue agency official said.

An Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people had been reported missing after losing contact early on Sunday during bad weather, the search and rescue agency said.

Ship's Route and Sinking Confirmation

The Virgo Transport 8 ship had set sail on Saturday from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin, it said.

The agency said later on Sunday the ship had sunk, without providing further details.

Evacuation and Rescue Operations

I Putu Sudayana, the head of the agency's Banjarmasin office, said in a video statement that 103 people had been evacuated using different ships and some of them would be taken to an East Java port.

Rescuers launched a search, deploying a team, ships and a helicopter toward the passenger vessel's last known position, he said.

Background on Indonesian Maritime Transportation

Reliance on Ferries

Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes ⁠more ​affordable and readily available than air travel.

Safety Standards and Accident Rates

Challenges in Enforcement

However, ​safety standards are not always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high accident rate.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Jamie Freed)