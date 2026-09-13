GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Rescuers searching for 140 people after Indonesia passenger ship sinks, agency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Rescuers searching for 140 people after Indonesia passenger ship sinks, agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Indonesia Maritime Transport Rescue Operations

Indonesian Rescuers Search for 140 Missing After Passenger Ship Sinks; 103 Evacuated

Details of the Passenger Ship Sinking Incident

Initial Reports and Search Efforts

JAKARTA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian rescuers were searching on Sunday for 140 people from a passenger ship that sank in the Java Sea after 103 others were evacuated, one of whom died, a search and rescue agency official said.

An Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people had been reported missing after losing contact early on Sunday during bad weather, the search and rescue agency said.

Ship's Route and Sinking Confirmation

The Virgo Transport 8 ship had set sail on Saturday from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin, it said.

The agency said later on Sunday the ship had sunk, without providing further details.

Evacuation and Rescue Operations

I Putu Sudayana, the head of the agency's Banjarmasin office, said in a video statement that 103 people had been evacuated using different ships and some of them would be taken to an East Java port.

Rescuers launched a search, deploying a team, ships and a helicopter toward the passenger vessel's last known position, he said.

Background on Indonesian Maritime Transportation

Reliance on Ferries

Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes ⁠more ​affordable and readily available than air travel.

Safety Standards and Accident Rates

Challenges in Enforcement

However, ​safety standards are not always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high accident rate.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The Virgo Transport 8 lost contact early Sunday amid severe weather—notably at around 02:00 WITA—and subsequently sank in the Java Sea, triggering a full-scale SAR operation (tirto.id).
  • Rescue efforts have successfully evacuated between 103 and 115 people; one fatality has been confirmed, while roughly 127 remain missing and search continues using ships, teams and helicopter assets (inibalikpapan.com).
  • Indonesia’s dependence on ferry transport across its archipelago is heightened by affordability and accessibility, yet maritime safety remains a concern—historically, Indonesia ranks among countries with highest ferry fatalities globally (lrfoundation.org.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people are missing after the Indonesia passenger ship sank?
140 people are missing after the passenger ship sank in the Java Sea.
How many people have been evacuated from the sunken ship?
103 people have been evacuated, with one reported death among them.
What was the ship's route before it sank?
The ship was traveling from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.
What actions are Indonesian rescuers taking?
Rescuers have deployed teams, ships, and a helicopter to search for missing passengers.
Why are ferry accidents common in Indonesia?
Indonesia relies heavily on ferries, but safety standards are not always strictly enforced, leading to a higher accident rate.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant

Russian nuclear head says Ukraine attacked fuel trucks, endangered Zaporizhzhia plant

Image for Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'

Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'

Image for Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says

Kyiv preparing for talks to resume in October, senior Ukrainian official says

Image for Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption

Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption

Image for Iceland to consider whaling ban, potentially leaving Norway and Japan isolated

Iceland to consider whaling ban, potentially leaving Norway and Japan isolated

Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for New report of attack on Strait of Hormuz shipping fans fears of threats to oil supplies
New report of attack on Strait of Hormuz shipping fans fears of threats to oil supplies
Image for Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion
Image for Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Horse racing-Osborne makes history as first female jockey to win a British Classic
Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Image for Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland
Image for Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
Farage's Reform UK lands second record £36 million donation in 48 hours
Image for Death toll in Philippine ferry fire rises to 76 as rescuers recover more remains 
Death toll in Philippine ferry fire rises to 76 as rescuers recover more remains 
Image for Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan
Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan
Image for Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome next week postponed, Axios reports
Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome next week postponed, Axios reports
Image for Putin says events in Europe, like AfD's win in Germany, caused by Western globalists
Putin says events in Europe, like AfD's win in Germany, caused by Western globalists
Image for Three vehicles collide in northern Russia, 13 dead
Three vehicles collide in northern Russia, 13 dead
Image for Crypto investor pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK
Crypto investor pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK
View All Headlines Posts