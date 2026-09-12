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Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary PM Magyar says to scrap Orban-era restriction on gay adoption

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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headlines Politics Regulation Europe LGBTQ

Hungary Set to Repeal Orban-Era Ban on Gay Adoption, PM Magyar Confirms

Hungary's Shift on LGBTQ Adoption Rights

Background: Orban-Era Legislation and Its Impact

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will change legislation passed in 2020 by Viktor Orban's former government that had effectively banned gay adoption, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Saturday.

Adoption in Hungary, a European Union member state, by gay and lesbian couples was possible until late 2020 if one partner applied as a single person.

Under the law passed by Orban's right-wing Fidesz party in 2020, single people had to have their adoption requests approved by the family affairs minister, which has amounted to an effective ban.

Political Change: Magyar's Election Victory

Magyar ousted Orban after 16 years in a landslide election win in April. Changing the system of adoption would be a significant measure to restore LGBTQ rights.

Magyar's Statement on Adoption Reform

"We can state unequivocally that we will change this system: it should not be the minister, a politician ... who makes the decision in such cases, but rather professionals capable of determining the conditions under which a given young child can achieve ... a life that allows them to become a happy and harmonious member of society," Magyar told a briefing, in reply to a question.

Broader LGBTQ Rights Issues in Hungary

Orban, who cast himself as a defender of what he called Christian values from Western liberalism, passed laws ending the change of gender in personal documents, effectively halting adoption by same-sex couples and banning materials in schools seen as promoting homosexuality or gender transition.

The erosion of LGBTQ+ rights had a traumatic effect on the community.

European Court of Justice Ruling

Orban's government violated European law with rules prohibiting or restricting access to LGBTQ content, which stigmatise and marginalise gay and trans people, the European Court of Justice ruled in April, just before the election.

Current Legal Status of LGBTQ Relationships

Hungary has never allowed gay marriage but still recognises civil unions.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2020 law required single adoption applicants, including gay individuals, to obtain approval from the family affairs minister—creating a de facto ban on gay adoption (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Prime Minister Magyar, who ousted Viktor Orban in April, pledged to shift adoption decision-making to professionals, restoring LGBTQ+ rights and aligning with EU values (cogitatiopress.com).
  • In April 2026, the European Court of Justice ruled Hungary’s anti‑LGBTQ+ laws—including restrictions on content and adoption—violated EU fundamental values, underscoring the significance of Magyar’s reform (curia.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What change is Hungary making to its adoption laws?
Hungary will scrap the 2020 law that effectively banned gay and lesbian couples from adopting, allowing professionals, not politicians, to make adoption decisions.
Who announced the change to Hungary's adoption laws?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the plan to change the Orban-era restriction on gay adoption.
What was the Orban-era law on gay adoption in Hungary?
The 2020 law required single adopters to get ministerial approval, effectively banning adoption by gay couples.
Is same-sex marriage allowed in Hungary?
Hungary does not allow gay marriage but does recognise civil unions.
How did the Orban government's policies affect LGBTQ rights?
Orban's government passed multiple laws restricting LGBTQ rights, including banning most forms of same-sex adoption and limiting LGBTQ content.

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