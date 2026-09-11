Putin Links German State Election Results to Western Globalist 'System Errors'
Putin's Remarks on European Political Developments
Putin Attributes Election Outcomes to Western Policies
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that events in Europe, including the far-right victory in a German state election, were the result of "system errors" committed by globalists in the West.
Comments on the AfD's Success in Saxony-Anhalt
Putin said he would offer no comment on Sunday's top result for the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, but then added that Western elites were to blame for events on the continent, including the election.
Putin's Critique of Western Globalists
"I think that everything happening in Europe right now is basically the result of system errors by the so-called West ... the Western globalists in politics, security, and economics," Putin told reporters in a pool report on the first day of his visit to India.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)