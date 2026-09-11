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Putin: events in Europe, like German election, caused by globalists in the West - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin: events in Europe, like German election, caused by globalists in the West

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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headlines Politics Europe Elections

Putin Links German State Election Results to Western Globalist 'System Errors'

Putin's Remarks on European Political Developments

Putin Attributes Election Outcomes to Western Policies

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that events in Europe, including the far-right victory in a German state election, were the result of "system errors" committed by globalists in the West.

Comments on the AfD's Success in Saxony-Anhalt

Putin said he would offer no comment on Sunday's top result for the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, but then added that Western elites were to blame for events on the continent, including the election.

Putin's Critique of Western Globalists

"I think that everything happening in Europe right now is basically the result of system errors by the so-called West ... the Western globalists in politics, security, and economics," Putin told reporters in a pool report on the first day of his visit to India.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin attributed Europe’s political shifts to “system errors” caused by Western globalist elites, without directly commenting on AfD’s result (bol.uol.com.br).
  • The AfD secured nearly 44 % of the vote in Saxony‑Anhalt on September 6, marking a historic far‑right breakthrough in a German state election (axios.com).
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the result as destabilizing, rejected collaboration with AfD and accused it of extremism and allegiance with Russia (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who does Putin blame for recent events in Europe?
Putin blames Western elites and globalists for the current events taking place in Europe.
Did Putin specifically comment on the AfD's result in Saxony-Anhalt?
Putin offered no specific comment on the AfD's result but attributed European events to Western policies.
What sectors did Putin mention were affected by Western globalists?
Putin cited politics, security, and economics as sectors influenced by Western globalists' system errors.
Where was Putin when he made these comments?
Putin made these remarks to reporters on the first day of his visit to India.

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