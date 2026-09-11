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Headlines

Three vehicles collide in northern Russia, 12 dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Minibus, Car, and Truck Collision in Northern Russia Leaves 12 Dead, 8 Injured

Details of the Fatal Collision in Arkhangelsk Region

Incident Overview

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A minibus collided with a car and a truck transporting lumber in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring eight, regional officials were quoted as saying.

Cause of the Accident

Official Statements

The RIA state news agency, quoting interior ministry officials, said the bus appeared to have been overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the truck.

Casualties

Victims Identified

RIA said a child was among the dead.

Additional Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • The minibus appeared to be overtaking when it struck a lumber‐laden truck and a car in northern Arkhangelsk, resulting in 12 fatalities and eight injuries, per RIA sources (epp.genproc.gov.ru).
  • Among those killed was a child, highlighting the tragic civilian toll (epp.genproc.gov.ru).
  • The incident occurred on September 11, 2026, and involved regional emergency responders and interior ministry officials reporting to state media (epp.genproc.gov.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the vehicle collision occur in Russia?
The collision happened in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region.
How many people died in the accident reported in northern Russia?
Twelve people died in the accident, including a child.
How many vehicles were involved in the collision in Arkhangelsk?
Three vehicles were involved: a minibus, a car, and a lumber truck.
What was the cause of the traffic accident in the Arkhangelsk region?
The minibus appeared to be overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the truck.
Were there any survivors in the northern Russia traffic accident?
Yes, eight people were injured in the collision.

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