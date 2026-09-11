Minibus, Car, and Truck Collision in Northern Russia Leaves 12 Dead, 8 Injured
Details of the Fatal Collision in Arkhangelsk Region
Incident Overview
Sept 11 (Reuters) - A minibus collided with a car and a truck transporting lumber in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring eight, regional officials were quoted as saying.
Cause of the Accident
Official Statements
The RIA state news agency, quoting interior ministry officials, said the bus appeared to have been overtaking another vehicle when it collided with the truck.
Casualties
Victims Identified
RIA said a child was among the dead.
Additional Information
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese)