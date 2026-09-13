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Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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entertainment Music Celebrities France

Celine Dion’s Triumphant Comeback Ignites Paris with Emotional Concert

Celine Dion Returns to the Stage After Six-Year Hiatus

Overcoming Health Challenges

NANTERRE, France, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage after a six-year absence on Saturday, overcoming high-profile health woes to thrill fans in the first of a series of concerts in Paris.

“I’m standing on stage in this city I love so much thanks to your support and your love,” she told the crowd. “The path was rocky, the road was longer than planned but I held on.”

Diagnosis and Struggles

The star announced in 2022 she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition which causes muscle spasms and left her unable to perform.

An Emotional Performance

Moments on Stage

Dion seemed overwhelmed at times and broke down in tears during her opening number, holding out a microphone to the audience to help her through the bridge.

“I promised I wouldn’t cry - but they’re tears of joy,” she said, speaking mostly French throughout.

Stage Presence and Attire

The staging was muted and Dion mainly wore a series of black gowns, leaving little to distract from her obvious emotion at being back in front of a crowd.

Audience Reactions

“She didn’t shy away from what she suffered and she shared it with her audience,” British fan Catherine Rushforth said as she left the arena in Nanterre on the outskirts of Paris.

Musical Highlights and Setlist

Signature Songs and Opening Number

Dion strutted confidently through her familiar on-stage theatrics, pulling faces and playing air guitar, and belting out ballads including “My Heart Will Go On” and “All By Myself” which made her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

But she opened with one of her biggest French-language hits “On Ne Change Pas” (“We Don’t Change”) - an apparent reference to her extended absence.

Paris Welcomes Celine Dion

Concert Residency and Fan Frenzy

Her 16-concert residency, with a further 10 dates in 2027, has caused a frenzy in the French capital where crowds gather outside her swanky hotel until the early hours hoping to catch a glimpse of her.

Inspiration to Fans

“Her fight is an example for all of us, it’s wonderful,” said fan Julien Faruch, a chef.

(Reporting by Johnny Cotton, Michaela Cabrera and Clotaire Achi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Dion’s return marks her first full concert run since 2020 and her first since disclosing stiff‑person syndrome in 2022 (lemonde.fr)
  • Her Paris residency spans 26 concerts—16 in late 2026 and 10 in spring 2027—demonstrating unprecedented fan demand (lemonde.fr)
  • The residency is a significant economic driver, projected to generate €500 million–€800 million in regional activity, amplifying music tourism in Paris (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Celine Dion absent from performing for six years?
Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition causing muscle spasms, which kept her from performing.
Where did Celine Dion make her concert comeback?
Celine Dion made her comeback in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France.
What songs did Celine Dion perform at her Paris concert?
She performed hits including “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “On Ne Change Pas.”
How did fans react to Celine Dion's return?
Fans were thrilled and emotional, praising her courage in sharing her struggles and celebrating her return to the stage.
How many concerts is Celine Dion performing in her Paris residency?
Her residency includes 16 concerts, with an additional 10 dates scheduled for 2027.

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