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Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he would 'love' to see a united Ireland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Trump Says He Would 'Love' to See a United Ireland After Dublin Talks

Trump Discusses Irish Unification During Dublin Visit

President Trump's Remarks on Irish Unity

DUBLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "love" to see Ireland unify with British-run Northern Ireland and that it would happen eventually.

Comments Following Meeting with Irish Prime Minister

"Well, I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I'd love to see it unified," Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

Expectations for the Future

"The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually ... I think it would be a fantastic thing."

UK's Role in the Unification Process

"Now the UK will have something to say about it ... but I think it would be a great thing."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump publicly expressed support for a united Ireland, saying it would be “fantastic” and inevitable. (apnews.com)
  • The remarks came after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin in Dublin on September 12, reflecting Trump’s personal enthusiasm for Irish unity. (apnews.com)
  • While supportive, Trump noted the U.K. would influence any outcome—highlighting the geopolitical sensitivity of potential Irish reunification. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Trump say about a united Ireland?
Trump stated he would 'love' to see Ireland unify with Northern Ireland and believes it will happen eventually.
Where did Trump make these remarks on Irish unity?
Trump made these comments in Dublin after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
Did Trump mention the UK's involvement in Irish unification?
Yes, Trump said the UK would have something to say about the process, but he still thinks it would be a great outcome.
Who reported on Trump's comments regarding Irish unification?
The comments were reported by Padraic Halpin and edited by Mark Potter.

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