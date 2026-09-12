Trump Says He Would 'Love' to See a United Ireland After Dublin Talks

Trump Discusses Irish Unification During Dublin Visit

President Trump's Remarks on Irish Unity

DUBLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would "love" to see Ireland unify with British-run Northern Ireland and that it would happen eventually.

Comments Following Meeting with Irish Prime Minister

"Well, I don't want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I'd love to see it unified," Trump told reporters after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in Dublin.

Expectations for the Future

"The way I look at it, it's going to happen eventually ... I think it would be a fantastic thing."

UK's Role in the Unification Process

"Now the UK will have something to say about it ... but I think it would be a great thing."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Mark Potter)