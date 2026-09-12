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Trump to visit Ireland's leaders before attending golf tournament - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump to visit Ireland's leaders before attending golf tournament

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Trump to Meet Irish Leaders Before Doonbeg Golf Tournament and Discuss Key Issues

Overview of Trump's Visit to Ireland and Key Discussion Topics

By Bo Erickson and Padraic Halpin

Presidential Meetings and Political Context

DUBLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Ireland's leaders on Saturday before attending a golf tournament this weekend, a departure from his recent focus on the Iran war and his party's effort to maintain power in November's midterm elections. 

The meetings with Ireland's president and prime minister are not part of an official state visit. But coming after this week's Republican convention and the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the talks could include politically sensitive topics such as economic issues and Irish leaders' concerns over the Iran war. 

Political and Economic Implications

Trump is making his 48-hour foreign trip as his Republican Party campaigns to keep its majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. The Iran conflict has heightened economic concerns among American voters by raising gas prices nationwide. 

Public Response and Protests

Anti-war and anti-Trump protests are planned in Dublin and in western Ireland near the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg. 

Irish-U.S. Relations and Trade Issues

Ireland is one of the European Union's most pro-Palestinian countries and passed a law in July curbing goods trade with settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. U.S. lawmakers and the American ambassador to Ireland criticized the law.

U.S., IRELAND TIES

Economic Cooperation and Political Relations

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has so far avoided political flaps with the U.S.

"The relationship between Ireland and the United States is very important economically," Martin told reporters when asked about Trump's weekend trip. "It's very, very significant both ways."

U.S.-owned companies employ about 10% of workers in Ireland after successive governments prioritized their jobs and corporate tax revenue over decades, handing Ireland the healthiest public finances in Europe in recent years. 

Role of Irish President Catherine Connolly

In Dublin on Saturday, Irish President Catherine Connolly, elected head of state last year, will have more direct interaction with Trump than she had during his first presidential visit in 2019. At the time, Connolly, an outspoken politician with far-left views on foreign policy, protested Trump's visit outside Shannon Airport in western Ireland.

Now that Connolly is in the largely ceremonial role of president, some supporters have urged her to speak up against U.S. military actions around the world and defend Ireland's neutrality.

Historical Context and Golf Tournament

Presidential Visits to Ireland

Including Trump, eight sitting U.S. presidents have visited Ireland, starting with John F. Kennedy in 1963. But this trip has some hallmarks of Trump's typical weekends, which often revolve around golf outings at his company's properties.  

Doonbeg Golf Course and the Irish Open

The Trump Organization took control in 2014 of the Doonbeg course, which is hosting the Irish Open golf tournament this weekend. Trump is expected to help present the trophy on Sunday to the tournament champion. 

(Reporting by Bo Erickson in Washington and Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Sergio Non and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump’s Ireland visit coincides with the Amgen Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf course, running September 10–13, 2026, though not a formal state visit. (apnews.com)
  • The president will meet with Ireland’s largely ceremonial President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, amid sensitive topics such as the Iran war, economic ties, and recent Irish legislation affecting U.S. trade. (apnews.com)
  • The visit unfolds after the Republican convention and 9/11 25th anniversary; protests are expected in Dublin and near the Doonbeg course, with heightened security for the high-profile trip. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is President Trump visiting Ireland this weekend?
President Trump is visiting Ireland to meet with Irish leaders and attend a golf tournament at his Doonbeg course.
Who will Trump meet during his visit to Ireland?
Trump will meet with Ireland’s president Catherine Connolly and prime minister Micheal Martin.
Is Trump’s visit to Ireland considered an official state visit?
No, Trump’s meetings are not part of an official state visit.
What is the significance of the Trump International Golf Links in this visit?
The Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg is hosting the Irish Open golf tournament, which Trump will attend and present the winner’s trophy.

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