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Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Root takes charge, guiding England to series whitewash over Pakistan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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Cricket Sports England Pakistan Test Match

Joe Root Guides England to Series Whitewash Over Pakistan at Edgbaston

England Clinch Series with Commanding Performance

By Neil Squires

Root's Unbeaten Knock Seals Victory

Birmingham, ENGLAND, Sept 12 - Joe Root guided England to a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan with an unbeaten 62, as his side overcame early tremors to win the third test by eight wickets at Edgbaston.

England, chasing a victory target of 130, lost Ben Duckett to the first ball and opening partner Emilio Gay later in the same over from Muhammad Abbas.

Key Moments in the Run Chase

But Root, who had a fortunate escape when he was bowled by Mohammad Ali on 23 off a no ball, brought all his experience to bear as England wrapped up their first series win for 19 months.

It was Ali’s 17th no ball of the series.

Pakistan’s last chance came and went when Root, on 38, edged Abbas between first and second slip who both left the ball for each other.

It was Root’s 110th innings of 50 or more in test cricket, a total which includes 41 hundreds.

Pakistan's Resilience and England's Support Cast

Pakistan, who conceded a first innings deficit of 320, showed commendable fight to take the game into a fourth day, but with Jordan Cox supplying solid back-up to his captain with an unbeaten 59, England eased to victory in the 25th over.

If only Pakistan had shown up in the first two tests as they did belatedly in Birmingham this could have been an enthralling series. As it was, England's total dominance made it something of a damp squib.

England, attempting to reboot after the New Zealand defeat which followed the Ashes loss, will not be complaining.

Impact of New Talents and Leadership

Notwithstanding the panic induced by Pakistan’s exciting debutant Razaullah, whose thrilling 81 from 63 balls electrified Edgbaston on Friday evening, it has been a satisfying return to the captaincy for Root following Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket.

Coaching Changes and Future Prospects

Marcus Trescothick, appointed interim red-ball head coach after the sacking of Brendon McCullum, hands over a rejuvenated side to Stephen Fleming for the three-test series in South Africa in December and January.

South Africa will be much stronger opposition, but if England can keep the quartet of Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson fit, they will be a threat.

Bowling and Batting Analysis

Pace Attack Dominates

The England pace bowling attack, led by Robinson who took 21 wickets, was too good for Pakistan on helpful surfaces.

Batsmen Face Selection Dilemma

The batting was not quite so convincing with no one able to make a century. With Jacob Bethell due to come back in for the winter tour after knee surgery, one batsman out of Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence and Cox will have to make way. That situation remains fluid but Cox, who also kept wicket in the second innings because of Jamie Smith’s finger injury, did his cause no harm with his poised second innings performance.

Pakistan's Turbulent Tour

For Pakistan, who have now lost 16 of their 21 tests, it has been a chaotic tour capped off by the decision to replace seven players in the squad after the second test and sack coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his assistant Umar Gul.

Signs of Hope Amidst Upheaval

At least, though, the ‘Raz-ball’ fightback in Birmingham showed there was still a pulse ahead of their next assignment against Sri Lanka in October.

(Reporting by Neil Squires; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • England completed a dominant 3–0 series win over Pakistan, with Root scoring an unbeaten 62 (69 balls) in the final Test alongside a supporting 59 from Jordan Cox (reddit.com).
  • Ollie Robinson topped the bowling charts with 21 wickets in the series, leading a potent pace attack including Tongue and Archer (pcb.com.pk).
  • The batting order remains competitive ahead of the winter tour to South Africa: Jacob Bethell will return from injury, creating a selection battle between Bethell, Jordan Cox, Emilio Gay and Dan Lawrence (skysports.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Joe Root contribute to England's series win over Pakistan?
Joe Root scored an unbeaten 62 in the third test, guiding England to an 8-wicket victory and securing a 3-0 series whitewash.
Who supported Joe Root in the third test victory?
Jordan Cox backed up Root with an unbeaten 59, helping England chase down the target comfortably.
What changes were made to the England team before the South Africa series?
Stephen Fleming replaces Marcus Trescothick as head coach, and Jacob Bethell is expected to return after knee surgery.
What challenges did Pakistan face during the series?
Pakistan lost 16 of their last 21 tests, replaced seven players, and sacked their coach and assistant after the second test.
What impact did debutant Razaullah have in the third test?
Razaullah scored an exciting 81 from 63 balls, providing a late spark for Pakistan but was unable to prevent defeat.

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