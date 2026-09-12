GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Philippines begins identifying victims from ferry fire as dozens still missing - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Philippines begins identifying victims from ferry fire as dozens still missing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Breaking News Maritime Disaster Asia

Philippines Begins Identifying Victims as Ferry Fire Deaths Rise, Dozens Missing

Ferry Fire Tragedy: Identification Efforts and Ongoing Search

By Adrian Portugal and Eloisa Lopez

CORON, Phliippines, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Philippine authorities began the painstaking process of identifying victims from a ferry fire on Saturday, a day after responders recovered bodies from the burned-out vessel, raising the death toll to at least 35 and leaving more than 50 people missing.

Victim Identification Process

The bodies were transported to a port in Coron town, where temporary tents were set up for forensic teams to process and identify the victims. 

Family Members Await News

Near the port, some family members anxiously watched as responders in protective suits carried black body bags from a Coast Guard vessel to temporary tents. 

Personal Stories of the Missing

One of them was Anelyn Magbanua, 37, whose husband was returning to Coron after visiting their children in Manila when the ferry, which was carrying more than 130 people, caught fire near the end of its more than 20-hour journey.

"I hope he is not among the dead being brought off the ship. I hope he is alive and has only drifted to another island," she said. 

"It will be very difficult to accept if he's really gone," she said. "He loved his children very much."  

Investigation and Recovery Efforts

Firefighters entered the ferry for the first time on Friday after extinguishing the blaze more than a day after it broke out, giving authorities access to areas that had been hard to reach because of thick smoke and extreme heat. The Coast Guard said burnt remains were discovered in the ferry's economy accommodation section.

Scenes of Destruction

Images released by the Coast Guard showed the scale of the destruction inside the vessel, with rows of steel bed frames twisted by intense heat and blanketed in ash. Some photographs appeared to show skeletal remains among the debris.

Authorities’ Statements and Survivor Accounts

Philippine Coast Guard official Geronimo Tuvilla said at a press conference on Saturday that the immediate priority was to identify the victims and determine the cause of the fire.

A statement from the Maritime Industry Authority, citing survivor accounts, said two explosions were heard inside the vessel shortly before the fire broke out.

One survivor interviewed by GMA News recalled seeing a small amount of smoke that turned into a fire and quickly spread through the ferry within seconds.

Unanswered Questions and Broader Context

Fate of the Captain

Questions also remained over the fate of the vessel's captain. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said at the same press conference that she had received information that he was alive, but added that the captain's name was not on the list of 43 confirmed survivors.

Maritime Safety in the Philippines

The fire is the latest in a string of deadly maritime accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands where millions rely on ferries and small boats to travel between provinces and islands.

(Additional reporting by Jay Ereno and Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • The death toll has risen sharply to 35, up from an initial five, as 30 bodies were recovered Friday and transported to Coron for identification (aljazeera.com).
  • Around 53–54 individuals remain missing, with survivors urgently calling for clarity and families grappling with identifying charred remains (qa.philstar.com).
  • The fire spread rapidly after survivors reported explosions inside the vessel, hindering evacuation; inquiries are underway into cause, captain’s whereabouts, and emergency procedures (aljazeera.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the ferry fire in the Philippines?
At least 35 people have been confirmed dead following the ferry fire near Coron, Philippines.
How many people are still missing after the ferry fire?
More than 50 people remain unaccounted for after the incident.
What measures are being taken to identify the victims?
Forensic teams have set up temporary tents at the port in Coron to process and identify the victims.
Where did the ferry fire occur?
The ferry caught fire near the end of its journey to Coron, Palawan, Philippines.
What caused the ferry fire in the Philippines?
The cause is still under investigation, but survivors reported hearing two explosions before the fire started.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Three vehicles collide in northern Russia, 13 dead

Three vehicles collide in northern Russia, 13 dead

Image for Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people

Train derails in northern France, injuring 44 people

Image for Austria reports 'encouraging news' about release of hostage in Niger

Austria reports 'encouraging news' about release of hostage in Niger

Image for Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Image for Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza strike, military and militants say

Israel kills Hamas commander in Gaza strike, military and militants say

Image for Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

Germany charges seven suspected Hamas members over planned attack

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Trump arrives in Ireland to meet leaders before attending golf tournament
Trump arrives in Ireland to meet leaders before attending golf tournament
Image for Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Saudis shut down oil pipeline as Houthis tighten grip on Red Sea shipping
Image for Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome next week postponed, Axios reports
Israel-Lebanon talks in Rome next week postponed, Axios reports
Image for Putin says events in Europe, like AfD's win in Germany, caused by Western globalists
Putin says events in Europe, like AfD's win in Germany, caused by Western globalists
Image for Crypto investor pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK
Crypto investor pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK
Image for Gulf oil threatened anew as Houthis reach key island and pipeline is shut down
Gulf oil threatened anew as Houthis reach key island and pipeline is shut down
Image for Russian attacks on Kyiv petrol stations kill two, Ukrainian strikes kill three in Russia
Russian attacks on Kyiv petrol stations kill two, Ukrainian strikes kill three in Russia
Image for Twenty-five years after September 11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation
Twenty-five years after September 11, Americans reflect on attack that changed a nation
Image for Soccer-Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts in crackdown on touting
Soccer-Manchester United ban 685 ticket accounts in crackdown on touting
Image for Polish train drivers' go-slow safety protest causes travel chaos
Polish train drivers' go-slow safety protest causes travel chaos
Image for Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says
Spain sea temperatures hit record highs in summer of 2026, port authority says
Image for Analysis-At Dallas convention, some loyalists question Trump-centric midterms strategy
Analysis-At Dallas convention, some loyalists question Trump-centric midterms strategy
View All Headlines Posts