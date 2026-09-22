Malta attorney general appeals blogger murder trial verdict

Malta Attorney General Files Appeal in Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Verdict

Appeal Filed Following Acquittal in High-Profile Murder Case

VALLETTA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Malta’s attorney general has filed an appeal against a jury verdict finding a businessman not guilty of charges of complicity and criminal association in the murder of prominent journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

Caruana Galizia was killed when a bomb placed in her car blew up as she drove out of her home in 2017.

Convictions and Acquittals

While the men who planted the bomb and those who produced it are serving long jail terms, the man suspected of masterminding it, Yorgen Fenech, was acquitted by an 8-1 verdict earlier in September after a two-month trial.

Public Reaction and Legal Proceedings

The verdict shocked the country and sparked protests.

No details were immediately available on the grounds of the appeal, but an appeal in jury trials is limited to points of law.

The Criminal Code allows the Court of Criminal Appeal to order a retrial if it considers that the interests of justice require it.

Jury Controversies and Police Investigations

Malta police last week confirmed that three jurors, a reserve juror and the husband of a juror involved in the trial had been arrested and questioned on the basis of social media posts they are alleged to have authored, along with suspicions that one juror had access to a phone while sequestered for the trial.

All four were released on police bail and no charges have been filed.

Impact on Malta and International Attention

The killing of Caruana Galizia nine years ago shocked Europe and set off a political firestorm in Malta as well as focusing international attention on its police and judiciary.

Allegations Against Yorgen Fenech

Prosecutors alleged that Fenech, the heir to a property empire that includes hotels and casinos, wanted Caruana Galizia dead because she was about to reveal information about his business dealings. He denied the accusations against him.

(Reporting by Christoper SciclunaEditing by Keith Weir)