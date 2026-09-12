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Russian attacks kill six, injure dozens in Ukraine, Moscow says it hits ships, plants - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attacks kill six, injure dozens in Ukraine, Moscow says it hits ships, plants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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headlines Russia-Ukraine War Geopolitics security

Russian Strikes Kill Six, Injure Dozens Across Key Ukrainian Regions

Escalating Attacks and Civilian Impact in Ukraine

KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes in several Ukrainian regions on Saturday killed six people, injured dozens and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure across the country, officials said.

The civilian death toll has risen sharply in Ukraine over the past two months as Russia steps up attacks on power plants and other infrastructure. Ukraine has hit energy facilities and warehouses in distant parts of Russia and both sides have targeted each others' shipping.

Zhytomyr Region: Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Damage

The governor of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Region, west of Kyiv, Vitaliy Bunechko, said a Russian strike on a grocery store killed two people in the town of Zvyahel. Two petrol stations also came under attack as well as an unidentified "enterprise with foreign investment", he said.

Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih: Ongoing Assaults

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported attacks on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and in his home town of Kryvyi Rih.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, said two people were killed and 11 injured in assaults on Zaporizhzhia and other localities.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, said two people had been killed in overnight attacks on the city by drones and missiles.

Industrial Targets and Military Claims

The Russian military said its forces hit Ukrainian steel maker Zaporizhstal in the city of Zaporizhzhia, an Interpipe Steel complex in Dnipro and several plants in Kryvyi Rih, including the Northern Iron Ore Beneficiation Works complex.

Reuters could not independently verify accounts from either side.

Odesa Region: Widespread Injuries and Port Strikes

In Odesa Region, Governor Oleh Kiper, said 37 people, including an infant, had been injured in a series of overnight attacks. Two people were missing.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Moscow's forces had maintained their strikes on Ukrainian ports, hitting a cargo ship in Odesa it said was carrying goods for military use.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said its forces had struck two cargo vessels overnight in the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk.

Ukrainian Counterstrikes and Russian Regional Damage

Ukraine's military said it hit one of Russia's largest synthetic rubber producers in Togliatti in the Samara region, causing a fire. The Togliattikauchuk plant specialised in the production of synthetic rubbers and fuel additives that are used in fuel for Russian missiles, it said.

Russian regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said industrial facilities in Samara region had been attacked by Ukrainian drones, without specifying which they were or whether they had been damaged, Interfax news agency reported.

Ilya Sukhikh, mayor of the city of Togliatti in Samara region, said several residential buildings were damaged and one person was injured.

Taganrog: Commercial Properties Set Ablaze

In a separate attack, four commercial properties were set ablaze in the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region, local mayor Svetlana Kambulova said, according to TASS.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash and Maxim RodionovEditing by Peter Graff, Ron Popeski, Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Civilian casualties in Ukraine have surged in 2026, with civilian deaths and injuries substantially higher than in previous years per UN monitoring (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • Russia systematically targets energy infrastructure in Ukraine, especially ahead of winter, increasing civilian suffering amid widespread power outages (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • Both sides are striking economic and transport-related assets – Russia hitting Ukrainian factories and ports, Ukraine retaliating by hitting Russian industrial facilities like Togliattikauchuk (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many casualties did the recent Russian attacks cause in Ukraine?
The latest Russian air strikes killed six people and injured dozens across several Ukrainian regions.
Which locations in Ukraine were targeted by Russian strikes?
Attacks occurred in Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions, hitting residential and industrial sites.
What kind of infrastructure was damaged during the Russian strikes?
Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, energy facilities, steel plants, cargo vessels, and petrol stations.
Did Ukraine retaliate for these Russian attacks?
Ukraine targeted a major synthetic rubber plant in Togliatti, Samara region, used for producing missile fuel additives.
Were there attacks on shipping or ports in the Black Sea?
Yes, Russian forces struck cargo ships in Odesa and Chornomorsk, targeting vessels purportedly carrying military-use goods.

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