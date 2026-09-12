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BRICS adopts joint declaration, urges 'maximum restraint' in Mideast - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BRICS adopts joint declaration, urges 'maximum restraint' in Mideast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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BRICS Leaders Call for Restraint and Multilateral Approach in Joint Declaration

BRICS Joint Declaration Highlights and Global Context

By Sarita Chaganti Singh

Adoption of the Declaration and Concerns Over Middle East Conflict

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The BRICS group of nations unanimously adopted a joint declaration on Saturday, expressing "deep concern" over the war in the Middle East and urged maximum restraint, advocating for a "multilateral approach" that respects national viewpoints.

Summit Timing Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The declaration, adopted on the first day of the BRICS leaders' annual summit in New Delhi, comes at a time when U.S. and Iran have resumed tit-for-tat strikes against each other, after a pause in fighting for much of August.

Challenges in Achieving Consensus

The BRICS bloc includes both Iran and Washington-ally United Arab Emirates, which was expected to make clinching a joint statement consensus a particularly challenging task for host New Delhi.

Key Statements from the New Delhi Declaration

"We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East...call for exercising maximum restraint...avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation," the 'New Delhi Declaration' said.

Commitment to Peaceful Resolution and Trade Concerns

Diplomacy and Dialogue Emphasized

The declaration also reiterated the commitment of member nations to a peaceful resolution of international disputes "through dialogue, consultation, and diplomacy".

Trade Distortions and Sanctions

In addition, they voiced concerns about the rise of "unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures" that distort trade, against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions against Tehran amid its war with the country, and against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

BRICS Membership Overview

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Shilpa Jamkhandikar, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • BRICS achieved rare consensus between Iran and the UAE by condemning unilateral aggression and urging restraint and diplomacy in the Middle East (740thefan.com)
  • The declaration reaffirmed opposition to unilateral tariff and non‑tariff measures that distort trade and stressed the need for multilateral, rules‑based economic cooperation (m.economictimes.com)
  • India’s diplomatic balancing during the summit—bringing together Iran, UAE, U.S. partners, and others—was key to the bloc delivering a united front and advancing multilateralism (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the latest BRICS joint declaration?
The new BRICS joint declaration focuses on urging maximum restraint in the Middle East and advocating for a peaceful, multilateral approach to resolving disputes.
Which issues did the BRICS declaration address regarding global trade?
The declaration voiced concerns about unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that disrupt global trade, particularly in the context of U.S. sanctions.
Which countries are members of the BRICS group?
BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
Where was the BRICS annual summit held?
The BRICS annual summit was held in New Delhi, India.
What approach does BRICS recommend for resolving international disputes?
BRICS recommends resolving international disputes through dialogue, consultation, and diplomacy.

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