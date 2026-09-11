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Austria reports 'encouraging news' about release of hostage in Niger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Austria Reports ‘Encouraging News’ About Hostage Release in Niger Amid Complex Conflict

Update on Austrian Hostage Situation in Niger

VIENNA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Austria's foreign ministry said on Friday it had "encouraging news" about an Austrian woman in her 70s taken hostage in 2025 in Niger, where she had lived for years, but it cautioned that the process of releasing her was not yet complete.

Details of the Hostage Case

The woman, identified by Austrian authorities as Eva G, was kidnapped in the desert town of Agadez in central Niger in January 2025. Little information has been released about which group is holding her or what demands have been made. 

Official Statement from Austria

"There is encouraging news regarding the fate of Eva G," Austria's foreign ministry said in a one-paragraph statement.

Release Process Ongoing

"The complex and very dangerous release and handover process has, however, not yet been completed successfully," it said, declining to elaborate.

Background: Security Situation in Niger

Niger, like its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, is battling a jihadist insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that spun out of a Tuareg rebellion in northern Mali in 2012. The fighting has killed thousands and displaced millions across West Africa's central Sahel region over the past decade.

Recent Kidnappings in the Region

Kidnappings appeared to intensify in Niger last year. A Swiss citizen was also taken hostage in April 2025.

(Reporting by Francois MurphyEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Eva G, a longtime Austrian resident of Agadez, was abducted on 11 January 2025 by gunmen reportedly linked to the Islamic State’s Sahel Province. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Austrian special envoy Peter Launsky‑Tieffenthal has been actively coordinating efforts since summer 2026, working with regional and international partners to secure her release. (orf.at)
  • The Sahel region, including Niger, is plagued by escalating jihadist insurgency from groups linked to al‑Qaeda and the Islamic State, which has seen a spike in kidnappings of foreign nationals. (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the Austrian hostage mentioned in Niger?
The Austrian hostage is Eva G, a woman in her 70s who was kidnapped in Agadez, Niger in January 2025.
What has Austria's foreign ministry said about the hostage situation?
Austria's foreign ministry announced 'encouraging news' regarding Eva G's fate but cautioned the release process is not yet complete.
When was Eva G kidnapped in Niger?
Eva G was kidnapped in January 2025 in the desert town of Agadez, central Niger.
Is the identity of the hostage takers known?
Little information has been released about which group is holding Eva G or what their demands are.
What is the broader security context in Niger?
Niger faces a jihadist insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, leading to increased kidnappings and instability in the region.

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