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BRICS agrees on joint declaration before New Delhi summit, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 12, 2026

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BRICS Nations Agree on Joint Declaration at New Delhi Summit, Sources Say

BRICS Summit in New Delhi: Key Developments and Implications

By Sarita Chaganti Singh, Shivangi Acharya and Saurabh Sharma

Agreement on Joint Declaration

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The BRICS group of emerging economies has agreed on a joint declaration, sources told Reuters on Saturday, hours before its leaders began a summit in New Delhi, aiming to boost the bloc's global clout.

Bridging Divisions Among Members

The summit, hoping to bridge divisions between members Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the Gulf conflict, is being held as the United States and Iran resume tit-for-tat strikes in their six-month-old war.

That followed a pause in fighting for much of August, while the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen tightened their grip in the Red Sea region.

Details of the Declaration

Negotiators had agreed on a joint declaration unlikely to name any country but which will condemn unilateral war by any country, four sources told Reuters, adding that the bloc's leaders were expected to approve the document later on Saturday.

The foreign ministry of host India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the declaration.

Challenges in Achieving Consensus

Foreign policy experts had said the key test for the bloc would be finding language on the Middle East crisis that both Abu Dhabi and Tehran could accept, clearing the way for a joint declaration.

Such a joint statement was unlikely to influence the current geopolitical landscape, but would demonstrate unity by a grouping of emerging nations against economically debilitating policies such as Western sanctions, they said.

BRICS foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi in May were unable to issue a joint statement, stymied by differences between Iran and the UAE.

Bloc's Efforts to Increase Global Influence

Raising International Profile

BLOC SEEKS TO RAISE INTERNATIONAL PROFILE

The BRICS bloc is seeking to raise its profile by influencing international rules and demanding the reform of institutions such as the World Bank, IMF and WTO, which some members view as being dominated by Western powers.

Summit Attendees and India's Role

Leaders attending the summit are Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping, Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, among others.

New Delhi, which has strong ties with the United States, Russia, Israel, Iran and the Gulf Arab states is engaged in a diplomatic balancing act, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushing BRICS members to boost trade cooperation, reduce barriers, and expand business opportunities.

Immediate Concerns and Economic Impact

The need to bridge the Iran-UAE divide over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and produce a consensus summit declaration, however, has been an immediate concern for BRICS diplomats and officials.

UAE, after being hit by Iranian missiles since the war began, suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran in August.

BRICS Membership and Global Role

BRICS groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

It was set up in 2009 to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Together, its members account for more than 40% of the world's population and almost a quarter of the global economy.

(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh, Shivangi Acharya, Saurabh Sharma, Aftab Ahmed, Sakshi Dayal, Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Hritam Mukherjee; Writing by YP Rajesh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • BRICS secured consensus language condemning unilateral war and sanctions, despite divisions between Iran and the UAE over the Middle East conflict (internazionale.it)
  • The declaration reflects BRICS’s intent to enhance its global influence and push reform of international financial institutions perceived as Western‑dominated (apnews.com)
  • The summit comes as an important test of cohesion for the expanded bloc, now over 40 % of global GDP (PPP), navigating between development goals and geopolitical fractures (iais.uz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the BRICS joint declaration?
The main focus is to condemn unilateral war and demonstrate unity among BRICS nations, while not naming any country directly.
Which countries are attending the BRICS summit in New Delhi?
Attendees include leaders from Russia, China, Iran, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.
Why was reaching a joint declaration challenging for BRICS?
Reaching a consensus was difficult due to divisions between Iran and the UAE over the ongoing Gulf conflict and Middle East crisis.
What is the significance of the BRICS bloc?
BRICS seeks to raise its profile by influencing international rules and reforming institutions like the World Bank, IMF, and WTO.

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