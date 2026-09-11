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Russian air strikes injure two, cause fire in 9-storey apartment building in Kyiv, officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian air strikes injure two, cause fire in 9-storey apartment building in Kyiv, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Geopolitics

Russian Air Strikes Injure Two, Ignite Kyiv Apartment Fire Amid Rising Tensions

Escalation of Conflict and Impact on Civilians

Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes injured two and caused a fire in a nine-storey apartment building in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, the city authorities said on Telegram, after they asked people to seek shelter amid a drone alert.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Saratov

Separately, Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure in the Russian city of Saratov on the Volga River, regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.

Strategic Importance of Saratov Region

The Saratov region, a frequent target of Ukrainian air strikes, including an attack earlier this week, is home to a large oil refinery run by state oil company Rosneft, as well as a number of other industrial and military facilities.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • In Kyiv on September 11, 2026, Russian air strikes injured two people and triggered a fire in a nine‑storey residential building amid a drone alert—city authorities urged residents to seek shelter as reported on Telegram (apnews.com).
  • In the same timeframe, Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure in Saratov on the Volga River; regional governor Roman Busargin announced on Telegram that there were no casualties (apnews.com).
  • The Saratov oil refinery, operated by Rosneft, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks this year—marking at least the fifth such strike by early September 2026—impacting oil refining capacity and regional fuel production (komersant.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kyiv during the Russian air strikes?
Russian air strikes injured two people and caused a fire in a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv.
Were there any casualties reported in Saratov following Ukrainian drone attacks?
No casualties were reported in Saratov after Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure.
What significant infrastructure is located in the Saratov region?
The Saratov region is home to a large Rosneft oil refinery and various industrial and military facilities.
Do Russia and Ukraine target civilians in their attacks?
Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians in their attacks.

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