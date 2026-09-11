Russian Air Strikes Injure Two, Ignite Kyiv Apartment Fire Amid Rising Tensions

Escalation of Conflict and Impact on Civilians

Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes injured two and caused a fire in a nine-storey apartment building in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday morning, the city authorities said on Telegram, after they asked people to seek shelter amid a drone alert.

Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Saratov

Separately, Ukrainian drones damaged civilian infrastructure in the Russian city of Saratov on the Volga River, regional governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.

Strategic Importance of Saratov Region

The Saratov region, a frequent target of Ukrainian air strikes, including an attack earlier this week, is home to a large oil refinery run by state oil company Rosneft, as well as a number of other industrial and military facilities.

Verification and Official Statements

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Michael Perry)