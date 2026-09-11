Crypto Investor Ben Delo’s £36M Donation Boosts Farage’s Reform UK Party
Record-Breaking Donation and Its Impact on Reform UK
(Corrects first paragraph to say Friday, not Thursday)
Ben Delo’s Major Contribution
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Crypto investor Ben Delo said on Friday he is donating a record £36 million ($48.7 million) to Britain's populist Reform UK party, handing Nigel Farage's party a major financial boost as it seeks to challenge Britain's two main parties at the next election.
Background on Ben Delo
Delo, the co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, was convicted of a banking secrecy violation in the U.S. and pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump, was already Reform UK's largest donor last quarter after a £4 million contribution.
Currency Conversion
($1 = 0.7394 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City, Elizabeth Piper in London; Editing by Chris Reese)