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Crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump donates £36 million to Farage's Reform UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Politics Donations UK News

Crypto Investor Ben Delo’s £36M Donation Boosts Farage’s Reform UK Party

Record-Breaking Donation and Its Impact on Reform UK

(Corrects first paragraph to say Friday, not Thursday)

Ben Delo’s Major Contribution

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Crypto investor Ben Delo said on Friday he is donating a record £36 million ($48.7 million) to Britain's populist Reform UK party, handing Nigel Farage's party a major financial boost as it seeks to challenge Britain's two main parties at the next election.

Background on Ben Delo

Delo, the co-founder of crypto trading platform BitMEX, was convicted of a banking secrecy violation in the U.S. and pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump, was already Reform UK's largest donor last quarter after a £4 million contribution.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7394 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City, Elizabeth Piper in London; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Delo’s donation dwarfs his previous £4 million contribution earlier in 2026, making him Reform UK’s single largest donor this year.
  • Delo, co‑founder of BitMEX and convicted in 2022 for violating U.S. banking secrecy laws, was pardoned by Trump in 2025 (theguardian.com).
  • His funding—now totaling £36 million—raises concerns over foreign influence and compliance with UK election funding rules, amid ongoing scrutiny of Reform UK’s donor practices (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ben Delo?
Ben Delo is a crypto investor and the co-founder of trading platform BitMEX.
How much did Ben Delo donate to Reform UK?
Ben Delo donated a record £36 million to the Reform UK party.
Why is Ben Delo’s donation significant for Reform UK?
The £36 million donation gives Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, a significant financial boost as it challenges the main UK parties.
Was Ben Delo previously convicted of any offense?
Yes, Ben Delo was convicted in the U.S. of a banking secrecy violation and was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.
What is the exchange rate mentioned in the article?
The article states that $1 equals 0.7394 British pounds.

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