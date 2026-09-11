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Americans to mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Americans to mark 25 years since September 11 attacks amid enduring grief, reflection

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 11, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: September 11, 2026

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Americans Reflect on 25 Years Since September 11 Attacks and Their Lasting Impact

The Enduring Legacy of September 11

By Maria Tsvetkova and Joseph Ax

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Twenty-five years after the deadliest attack on U.S. soil, Americans will pause on Friday to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania — and to wrestle with the legacy of September 11.

The attacks shaped generations of Americans who lived through the day or grew up in its aftermath, influencing U.S. foreign policy, domestic politics and public attitudes toward security.

But for many whom the attacks directly affected — the victims' families, first responders and rescue workers — the anniversary is a tribute to the lives lost on a clear blue day a quarter century ago and the heartbreak that followed.

Personal Stories of Loss and Remembrance

Caroline Ogonowski's father, John, was the captain of American Airlines Flight 11, which flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center 47 minutes after taking off from Boston, killing everyone aboard.

Ogonowski, now 39, had her first baby this year and named him John, after her father. She took him to visit her father's grave last week and will attend a memorial ceremony in Boston on Friday.

"This year, there's this new sadness in knowing that they won't ever get to know each other," Ogonowski, who has worked in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance, said in a phone interview. "My father will never know his grandson. And my son will never know his grandfather.

"We owe it to my father and all the others that we lost on that day to make sure that we continue to teach future generations about what happened, about who these people were, who these heroes were, how our country came together and became stronger because of it," she added. 

National Commemoration Events

In New York, Vice President JD Vance and all four living former presidents, including President George W. Bush, who was in office at the time of the attacks, will join Mayor Zohran Mamdani alongside victims' relatives at the September 11 memorial in downtown Manhattan.

The ceremony is scheduled to include moments of silence to mark when the two planes hijacked by al Qaeda militants struck the World Trade Center towers, as well as when each tower collapsed. Family members will read aloud the names of all 2,977 victims in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania, as well as those of the six killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

President Donald Trump will commemorate the occasion at the Pentagon. Mourners will also hold a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the crash site where passengers brought down a fourth hijacked jetliner that had been headed for Washington.

Generational Pain and Societal Impact

GENERATIONAL PAIN

A generation of Americans has grown up since 2001 who are too young to remember the attacks but whose lives were fundamentally altered by them.

Political and Social Changes

The attacks initiated the "war on terror," which led to the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq that lasted years. The resulting public backlash helped fuel Trump's rise a decade ago, when he vowed not to start new foreign entanglements — a promise being tested by the current Iran war.

At home, Americans expressed deep solidarity and patriotism, as well as sorrow, in the immediate wake of the attacks. 

Impact on Muslim Americans

At the same time, however, Muslim Americans and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries faced a rise in prejudice and hate crimes. Public polls have found 9/11 colors Americans' perceptions of Muslims to this day. Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, has faced calls from some Republicans to skip Friday's ceremony, which he has rejected.

Health Consequences for First Responders

Casualties were not limited to those who perished on September 11. Many rescue workers who spent weeks or months at the site afterward, as well as nearby residents and others, were sickened by toxins in the air and eventually died.

Patrick Whalen's father, also named Patrick, was a New York City firefighter who responded to the attacks and continued working at Ground Zero for months amid the dust and rubble. In 2020, he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer linked to exposure to toxic carcinogens, and died on August 22, 2021.

"The government told him it was safe to breathe, and, obviously, it was not true," the younger Whalen said after a New York City Fire Department memorial service this week.

Information that the air at Ground Zero was safe to breathe came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Its former administrator, Christine Todd Whitman, apologized in a 2016 interview with The Guardian, saying the agency did its best with the knowledge it had.

The New York City Fire Department lost 343 members on September 11. More than 600 additional firefighters, including some retired members who took part in the rescue effort, have died of 9/11-related illnesses since then, department figures show.

Twenty-six have died this year alone.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Joseph Ax; editing by Paul Thomasch and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Commemorations held simultaneously at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93 site mark quarter‑century remembrance
  • Vice President JD Vance attends New York ceremony while President Trump marks the anniversary at the Pentagon
  • Events nationwide—from museum exhibits to educational programs—underscore enduring impact on policy, public service and collective memory

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Americans commemorating the 25th anniversary of September 11?
Americans are holding memorial ceremonies in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania, including moments of silence, reading victims' names, and tributes from public officials.
Who will attend the September 11 memorial ceremony in New York?
Vice President JD Vance, all four living former presidents, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, victims' relatives, and other public officials will attend the ceremony.
What is the legacy of the September 11 attacks?
The legacy includes changes in U.S. foreign policy, the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, and enduring impacts on generations of Americans and the Muslim American community.
What challenges do 9/11 victims' families and first responders still face?
Many continue to struggle with grief, loss, and lasting health impacts from toxins at Ground Zero, as well as preserving the memory of loved ones.
How did the September 11 attacks affect Muslim Americans?
After 9/11, Muslim Americans faced increased prejudice and hate crimes, an issue that still influences public attitudes today.

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