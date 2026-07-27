AstraZeneca Tops Q2 Profit Forecasts, Reaffirms 2026 Growth Outlook
Strong Q2 Performance and Future Growth Projections
Q2 Profit Expectations Surpassed
July 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca topped second-quarter profit expectations and backed its 2026 forecasts on Monday on demand for its cancer and heart disease therapies, as the drugmaker sought to quell concerns over longer-term growth prospects after a recent trial failure.
Key Drivers: Cancer and Heart Disease Therapies
Addressing Long-Term Growth Concerns
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Maggie Fick in London, Raechel Thankam Job and Sri Hari N S; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)