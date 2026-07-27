German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds

Overview of the July Ifo Business Climate Survey

By Maria Martinez

Business Morale and Expectations

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German business morale grew more than expected in July thanks to significantly improved expectations, a survey showed on Monday.

Ifo Business Climate Index Results

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 86.6 from a slightly upwardly revised 85.7 in June.

Analyst Forecasts and Economic Outlook

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 86.0.

"Despite the uncertain situation in the Persian Gulf, the German economy is showing less pessimism," Ifo's president Clemens Fuest said.

Sector Performance and Sentiment

Economic Expectations and Current Performance

Economic expectations rose to 86.7 in July from 84.3 in June, posting a strong increase.

However, companies were slightly less satisfied with their current business performance, with the index falling to 86.5 in July from 87.0 in the previous month.

Sentiment Across Economic Sectors

Business sentiment improved across all economic sectors, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)