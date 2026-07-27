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German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds

Overview of the July Ifo Business Climate Survey

By Maria Martinez

Business Morale and Expectations

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - German business morale grew more than expected in July thanks to significantly improved expectations, a survey showed on Monday.

Ifo Business Climate Index Results

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 86.6 from a slightly upwardly revised 85.7 in June.

Analyst Forecasts and Economic Outlook

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 86.0.

"Despite the uncertain situation in the Persian Gulf, the German economy is showing less pessimism," Ifo's president Clemens Fuest said.

Sector Performance and Sentiment

Economic Expectations and Current Performance

Economic expectations rose to 86.7 in July from 84.3 in June, posting a strong increase.

However, companies were slightly less satisfied with their current business performance, with the index falling to 86.5 in July from 87.0 in the previous month.

Sentiment Across Economic Sectors

Business sentiment improved across all economic sectors, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • The Ifo Business Climate Index for Germany climbed to 86.6 in July, beating analyst projections of 86.0, signaling improved sentiment among companies. (ifo.de)
  • June’s index was slightly revised upward to 85.7, underscoring a modest rebound before July’s stronger-than-expected gain. (investing.com)
  • The Ifo index is a key leading indicator based on around 9,000 firms’ assessments of current conditions and six‑month expectations across sectors such as manufacturing, services, trade and construction. (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ifo survey reveal about German business sentiment in July?
The Ifo survey showed that German business sentiment grew more than expected in July, with the business climate index rising to 86.6.
How did the July Ifo business climate index compare to June's result?
The business climate index rose to 86.6 in July from a slightly upwardly revised 85.7 in June.
Who reported on the Ifo business climate index results for July?
Miranda Murray reported on the July Ifo business climate index results.

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