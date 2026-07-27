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Finance

TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance sustainability Climate Change France

TotalEnergies Plans Appeal After French Court Orders Climate Action Alignment

TotalEnergies Responds to Paris Court Climate Ruling

By America Hernandez

Background of the Court Decision

PARIS, July 27 - French oil major TotalEnergies will appeal a Paris court decision ordering it to bring its business in line with climate change, it said on Monday.

Details of the Ruling

The landmark French ruling had found Total was responsible for the planet-warming emissions released when customers use its fuel products, under the country's corporate duty of vigilance law.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies disputes that climate change and Scope 3 emissions fall under France’s duty of vigilance law, arguing the law applies only to risks from its own activities and not those of its customers. (totalenergies.com)
  • The June 25 ruling by the Paris Judicial Court requires TotalEnergies to update its vigilance plan within six months to account for indirect greenhouse‑gas emissions (Scope 3) from use of its oil and gas products. (lemonde.fr)
  • The public prosecutor intervened in support of TotalEnergies’ position at trial, stating climate change is a global issue and not specifically covered by the duty of vigilance law. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is TotalEnergies appealing the French court decision?
TotalEnergies is appealing because the Paris court ordered it to adjust its business activities to align with climate change requirements.
What law was cited in the ruling against TotalEnergies?
The decision was based on France's corporate duty of vigilance law, which requires companies to prevent environmental damage.
What emissions is TotalEnergies being held responsible for?
TotalEnergies is being held responsible for emissions released when customers use its fuel products.
Who reported on the TotalEnergies court case?
The article was reported by America Hernandez in Paris and edited by Louise Heavens.

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