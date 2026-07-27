TotalEnergies Plans Appeal After French Court Orders Climate Action Alignment
TotalEnergies Responds to Paris Court Climate Ruling
By America Hernandez
Background of the Court Decision
PARIS, July 27 - French oil major TotalEnergies will appeal a Paris court decision ordering it to bring its business in line with climate change, it said on Monday.
Details of the Ruling
The landmark French ruling had found Total was responsible for the planet-warming emissions released when customers use its fuel products, under the country's corporate duty of vigilance law.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by America Hernandez in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)