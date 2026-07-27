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Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Audi to Collaborate with Volkswagen on Business Realignment Amid Sales Slump

Audi Faces Sales Decline and Strategic Overhaul

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's premium brand Audi must work with the group towards a comprehensive restructuring, the subsidiary's finance chief said on Monday, after reporting declining sales in the first half of the year due to weakness in China and the U.S.

Global Challenges and the Need for Action

"Global challenges are increasing the pressure to act," Audi CFO Juergen Rittersberger said.

Collaboration with Volkswagen Group

"To remain competitive on the global stage, we must work together with the Volkswagen Group to realign our business model and implement large-scale structural improvements."

Plant Closures and Capacity Reductions

Audi's Neckarsulm plant in south-west Germany is one of four German plants belonging to Volkswagen threatened with possible closure after 2030, as the group battles high costs, rising competition from China and tariff headwinds.

Progress in Reducing Capacity

Ritterberger said Audi was already making progress in reducing capacity, with Neckarsulm currently operating at an annual production capacity of 225,000, around 75,000 less than in previous years.

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue and Profit Margins

Revenue for Volkswagen's Audi group, which also includes sports-car maker Lamborghini, luxury brand Bentley and motorcyle maker Ducati, fell by 10% year on year to €29.2 billion ($33.3 billion) in the first six months of 2026.

Operating Profit and Cost Discipline

Operating profit rose by 3% to €1.1 billion, making for a profit margin of 3.8%, with "strict cost discipline" playing a role here, Audi said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Christina AmannEditing by Ludwig Burger and Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Audi’s H1 2026 revenue dropped 10% to €29.2 billion; operating profit rose 3% to €1.1 billion, yielding a 3.8% margin thanks to cost discipline.
  • Audi is already reducing capacity — the Neckarsulm plant now has an annual capacity of 225,000 units, down ~75,000 from prior years.
  • Volkswagen Group faces a sweeping restructuring: up to 100,000 job cuts, closure of four German plants including Audi’s Neckarsulm site, driven by high costs, U.S. tariffs and Chinese competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Audi considering restructuring with Volkswagen?
Audi is considering restructuring with Volkswagen due to global challenges and declining sales, aiming to remain competitive and implement large-scale improvements.
What factors contributed to Audi's sales decline?
Audi's sales decline was mainly due to weakness in the Chinese and U.S. markets in the first half of the year.
Which Audi plant is threatened with possible closure?
Audi's Neckarsulm plant in south-west Germany is one of four Volkswagen plants threatened with possible closure after 2030.
How did Audi's financial performance change in early 2026?
Audi's revenue fell by 10% to €29.2 billion, but operating profit rose by 3% to €1.1 billion in the first six months of 2026.
What steps has Audi taken to reduce capacity?
Audi has already reduced the annual production capacity at the Neckarsulm plant by 75,000 units compared to previous years.

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