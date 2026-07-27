Vodafone Raises Guidance to Reflect Safaricom Deal and Strong Start
Vodafone's Financial Outlook and Strategic Moves
Updated Earnings Guidance Following Safaricom Deal
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European and African mobile operator Vodafone raised its guidance on Monday to reflect its Safaricom deal, and said that after a strong start to its new year it expected to deliver at the upper end of its new range.
Expected Core Earnings for Fiscal Year
The company said it now expected to report core earnings of 13.0 - 13.3 billion euros and adjusted free cash flow of 2.6 - 2.9 billion euros for the year to end-March 2027.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)