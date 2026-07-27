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Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Vodafone Raises Guidance to Reflect Safaricom Deal and Strong Start

Vodafone's Financial Outlook and Strategic Moves

Updated Earnings Guidance Following Safaricom Deal

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European and African mobile operator Vodafone raised its guidance on Monday to reflect its Safaricom deal, and said that after a strong start to its new year it expected to deliver at the upper end of its new range.

Expected Core Earnings for Fiscal Year

The company said it now expected to report core earnings of 13.0 - 13.3 billion euros and adjusted free cash flow of 2.6 - 2.9 billion euros for the year to end-March 2027.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Vodafone has finalized its acquisition increasing its effective stake in Safaricom to 55%, enabling full consolidation of Safaricom’s results into its accounts (sec.gov).
  • The upgraded FY27 guidance range—€13.0–13.3 billion in core earnings and €2.6–2.9 billion in adjusted free cash flow—incorporates the full-year impact of Safaricom's consolidation (reports.investors.vodafone.com).
  • Safaricom itself delivered strong FY2026 results, beating its EBIT guidance and forecasting further improvement in FY2027 as its Ethiopia operations narrow losses (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vodafone raise its earnings guidance?
Vodafone raised its earnings guidance to include the impact of its Safaricom deal and a strong start to its new fiscal year.
What is Vodafone's new adjusted free cash flow expectation?
Vodafone now expects adjusted free cash flow between 2.6 and 2.9 billion euros for the year ending March 2027.
How did Vodafone perform at the start of its new fiscal year?
The company reported a strong start to its new fiscal year, supporting its raised financial guidance.

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