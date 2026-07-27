Railpen Backs Away from UK’s IP Group Over Unaccepted Acquisition Proposals

Railpen Withdraws Acquisition Interest in IP Group

Background and Recent Developments

July 27 (Reuters) - Railpen, the largest shareholder in Britain's IP Group, said on Monday that it does not intend to make another offer for the early-stage science investor as the companies could not agree on a mutually acceptable proposal.

Key Details of the Proposals

Here are some details:

Proposal History and Valuation

• London-based Railpen had tabled two proposals for IP Group in the last two months, which were both rejected on valuation grounds.

• The latest bid had valued IP Group at up to £730 million ($974.84 million).

Statements from IP Group

• "The Board appreciates the engagement and effort from Railpen and its partners and is disappointed that a mutually acceptable outcome could not be reached," IP Group said in a statement.

Railpen’s Stake and Financial Overview

• Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion in assets for railway pension schemes, holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)