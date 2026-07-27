Railpen Backs Away from UK’s IP Group Over Unaccepted Acquisition Proposals
Railpen Withdraws Acquisition Interest in IP Group
Background and Recent Developments
July 27 (Reuters) - Railpen, the largest shareholder in Britain's IP Group, said on Monday that it does not intend to make another offer for the early-stage science investor as the companies could not agree on a mutually acceptable proposal.
Key Details of the Proposals
Here are some details:
Proposal History and Valuation
• London-based Railpen had tabled two proposals for IP Group in the last two months, which were both rejected on valuation grounds.
• The latest bid had valued IP Group at up to £730 million ($974.84 million).
Statements from IP Group
• "The Board appreciates the engagement and effort from Railpen and its partners and is disappointed that a mutually acceptable outcome could not be reached," IP Group said in a statement.
Railpen’s Stake and Financial Overview
• Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion in assets for railway pension schemes, holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.
($1 = 0.7488 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)