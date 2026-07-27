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Finance

Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Railpen Backs Away from UK’s IP Group Over Unaccepted Acquisition Proposals

Railpen Withdraws Acquisition Interest in IP Group

Background and Recent Developments

July 27 (Reuters) - Railpen, the largest shareholder in Britain's IP Group, said on Monday that it does not intend to make another offer for the early-stage science investor as the companies could not agree on a mutually acceptable proposal.

Key Details of the Proposals

Here are some details:

Proposal History and Valuation

• London-based Railpen had tabled two proposals for IP Group in the last two months, which were both rejected on valuation grounds.

• The latest bid had valued IP Group at up to £730 million ($974.84 million).

Statements from IP Group

• "The Board appreciates the engagement and effort from Railpen and its partners and is disappointed that a mutually acceptable outcome could not be reached," IP Group said in a statement.

Railpen’s Stake and Financial Overview

• Railpen, which manages more than £34 billion in assets for railway pension schemes, holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group.

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Railpen made two offers—first for up to ~£615 million (~69.5p/share), then sweetened to ~£730 million (~71.6p/share excluding contingent rights)—both rejected as undervaluing IP Group (investegate.co.uk)
  • IP Group’s board unanimously rejected indicative and revised proposals, citing concerns over valuation, structure, and deliverability (investegate.co.uk)
  • Railpen, managing over £34 billion in railway pensions and holding 18.4%, had sought to take IP Group private to support UK science innovation, but couldn’t reach agreement (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Railpen withdraw from acquiring IP Group?
Railpen withdrew after two proposals for IP Group were rejected on valuation grounds and a mutually acceptable agreement could not be reached.
How much was Railpen's latest bid for IP Group?
The latest bid valued IP Group at up to £730 million, or approximately $975 million.
What is Railpen's stake in IP Group?
Railpen holds an 18.4% stake in IP Group, making it the company's largest shareholder.
What does Railpen do?
Railpen manages over £34 billion in assets, mainly for railway pension schemes in the UK.

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