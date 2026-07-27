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Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Ukraine Seeks Freyja European Missile Defence Prototype by Mid-2027

Ukraine's Push for a European Anti-Ballistic System

By Yuliia Dysa

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine wants a prototype for a European anti-ballistic system codenamed Freyja to be ready within the first half of next year, a senior official said, as Kyiv pushes its allies to help deliver a weapon capable of downing Russian missiles. 

Project Oversight and International Collaboration

Davyd Aloian, deputy secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, who oversees the Freyja project, said that an international steering committee tasked with estimating the research and development costs was due to convene for the first time soon.

Leaders from 10 European countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as well as around a dozen defence manufacturers gathered at a summit in Paris two weeks ago to officially launch the anti-ballistic coalition.

Prototype Timeline and Ambitions

"Since we're working within such a tight timeframe, we have an ambitious goal: to have an MVP (minimum viable product) ready by the first half of next year," Aloian said. 

"That is a prototype that can already demonstrate its first practical results." 

Current Air Defence Challenges

Ukraine is chronically dependent on U.S.-made Patriot air defence systems, which is the only weapon in its arsenal capable of reliably downing Russia's ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound. 

Supplies of Patriots have been affected by political volatility, low stocks and a lengthy production cycle. 

Russia has stepped up its ballistic strikes on the capital Kyiv and southern port hub of Odesa this month, launching dozens of missiles, most of which Ukraine was unable to down due to lack of interceptors.

Freyja Project Contributions and Partnerships

Ukraine's Role and Expectations

Ukraine is ready to provide the Freyja project with a launcher and an interceptor missile, which Zelenskiy described this month as just a "matter of testing". The Ukrainian leader has said he hopes to see the system operational within a year. 

Kyiv expects its allies to contribute technology, such as modern radars, sensors, and expertise on missile guidance and control electronics. The defence companies that have joined the effort so far include Eurosam - which manufactures the SAMP-T interceptor system - as well as Leonardo, Thales and Saab. 

Industrial Partnerships

Ukrainian missile and drone manufacturer Fire Point, which developed the Flamingo cruise missile, has said it will be the lead industrial partner on the project. It announced a deal with German defence manufacturer Hensoldt to provide radar for the project last month.

Open System Architecture

OPEN SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE 

Alternative to Patriot and Modular Design

Freyja is an attempt to build a lower-cost alternative to ‌the Patriot, which many European countries also rely on. Other air defence systems, such as Franco-Italian SAMP/T and German IRIS-T, have not yet proven capable of downing ballistic missiles. 

Zelenskiy compared the Freyja coalition to Lego - slotting together pieces of equipment from defence industry leaders. 

Framework and Flexibility

Manufacturers have been tasked with developing a framework for a system with interchangeable parts, Aloian explained.

"The overall logic of this system is that it's an open architecture," he said. "So if Denmark says 'I want the Freyja system with a Danish-made Weibel radar,' that's fine. If Sweden says they want the Saab system, that's no problem either." 

Financing and Practicality

Setting up a special body, potentially a fund, to channel all contributions and to ensure stable financing for the project is one of the ideas being considered, Aloian said. 

He also hopes that businesses being directly involved in the project alongside governments will help to reduce red tape. 

"The coalition should be practical rather than political." 

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine targets first half of 2027 for Freyja prototype, to ease reliance on limited U.S. Patriot systems (Reuters) (investing.com)
  • Fire Point tested the FP‑7.x interceptor and signed an MoU with Hensoldt for TRML‑4D AESA radars, marking tangible industrial progress (investing.com)
  • Ten European countries joined the coalition at a Paris summit, contributing radars, C2, sensors under an open‑architecture model to build a scalable European shield (rnbo.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Freyja missile defence project?
The Freyja project is Ukraine's initiative to build a European anti-ballistic missile defence system with international support.
When does Ukraine aim to have a prototype for Freyja ready?
Ukraine aims to have a minimum viable product prototype for Freyja ready by mid-2027.
Why does Ukraine seek alternatives to the Patriot air defence system?
Ukraine seeks alternatives due to dependency on US supply, low stocks, production delays, and to address the growing threat of Russian missile attacks.
Which companies are involved in the Freyja missile defence project?
Companies such as Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales, Saab, Ukrainian Fire Point, and German Hensoldt are part of the project.
What is unique about the Freyja system’s architecture?
Freyja uses an open architecture, allowing interchangeable parts and technology from multiple countries and manufacturers.

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