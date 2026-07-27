GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England to keep rate steady despite oil and gas price rebound - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England to keep rate steady despite oil and gas price rebound

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bank of England Expected to Hold Rates Despite Oil and Gas Price Surge

Bank of England's Rate Decision Amid Market Volatility

By David Milliken

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday, despite a recent spike in oil prices above $100 a barrel which may test whether it can avoid raising borrowing costs in response to the U.S.-Iran conflict.

So far, British inflation has come in below the BoE's forecasts, dropping to a 15-month low of 2.6% in June.

A lag in how regulated domestic energy prices respond to higher wholesale costs means Britain now has lower inflation than the United States and the euro zone, where the European Central Bank looks likely to raise rates for a second time this year in September or October.

Markets and Economists Split Over BoE Outlook

A BoE rate rise would be a blow for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has pledged a renewed focus on lowering the cost of living. He will also have to wrestle with higher borrowing costs in his government's first annual budget in the autumn.

Neither economists polled by Reuters nor financial markets see any real chance of a rate rise by the BoE this week, but there is a sharp split on the longer-term outlook.

After last week's rise in oil prices, interest rate futures moved to price in a two-in-three chance of a quarter-point BoE rate rise in September and almost three moves by next June.

Even after a fall in oil prices to $90 a barrel on Monday, markets still fully priced in a rate hike by November.

But only a handful of economists expect a hike this year.

Henry Cook, a senior economist at Japan's MUFG, scrapped a previous call that the BoE would make a precautionary rate rise similar to the ECB.

"We've had three downside surprises now in a row on inflation and plenty of signs of slack within the labour market," he said.

BoE's Inflation Forecasts and Energy Prices

In April, the BoE forecast inflation would peak at around 3.6%-3.7% at the end of 2026 under two of its three scenarios for oil prices and other economic developments, but in June it revised that down to just over 3.25%.

Oil futures are still in line with the mildest of the BoE's three scenarios, and the futures curve for natural gas prices — which hit a four-month high last week — is close to the middle scenario.

UK Inflation Stuck Above Target

Nonetheless, British inflation has been above its 2% target for most of the past five years.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill — who voted for a rate rise in April and June — fears a second oil price shock in four years could make households and businesses expect higher inflation for years to come.

But Governor Andrew Bailey has said the BoE does not need to raise rates like the ECB because it had cut them by less before the Iran war started at the end of February.

British mortgage rates and business borrowing costs rose almost immediately when the BoE made clear in March that rate cuts previously expected in 2026 were unlikely.

On Thursday, Bailey is likely to stress that the BoE will keep a keen eye on increases in wages and prices not directly linked to higher energy prices.

Household and business inflation expectations rose sharply at the start of the conflict but recent data, including on wages, has offered some grounds for relief.

BoE Policy Responses and Market Expectations

QT REVIEW

Quantitative Tightening and Bond Sales

The BoE is likely to publish an analysis of how its bond sales programme affects markets ahead of an annual MPC vote on its pace in September.

Last year, the BoE slowed the pace of quantitative tightening to £70 billion ($93 billion) a year from £100 billion and skewed sales towards shorter-dated bonds. A BoE survey in June showed markets expect QT to slow further to £50 billion.

Before last year's decision, the BoE estimated that QT had added 0.15-0.25 percentage points to long-term gilt yields, but research published by the central bank in May pointed towards a 0.4 percentage point impact.

University of Liverpool professor Costas Milas, a co-author of the latest research, said the BoE might need to reconsider the pace of sales but should not stop QT entirely.

"If we just ignore QT or pause QT ... perhaps the BoE might have to raise Bank Rate earlier than it possibly has in mind," he said.

($1 = 0.7505 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • UK inflation cooled to 2.6% in June, below BoE expectations and lower than many peers, offering policy flexibility (ons.gov.uk)
  • Despite recent oil price spikes near $100, energy costs’ lagged impact on inflation has allowed the BoE to avoid immediate rate hikes (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • A Reuters poll shows unanimous market expectation that the BoE will keep rates steady this week, with most economists seeing no hikes this year (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Bank of England raise interest rates this week?
Neither economists nor financial markets expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week, despite recent oil and gas price increases.
What impact do rising oil prices have on the Bank of England's decisions?
Rising oil prices above $100 a barrel could test the Bank's resolve, but so far, core inflation and market expectations indicate no immediate rate hike.
What is quantitative tightening and how is the BoE approaching it?
Quantitative tightening refers to the Bank's bond sales programme, which may slow further, as markets expect the pace to reduce to £50 billion annually.
Why does the BoE's approach differ from the European Central Bank?
The BoE believes it doesn't need to raise rates like the ECB, as its rate cuts before the Iran war were less significant, and inflation forecasts have moderated.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says

Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says

Image for Irish Continental's London shares jump after agreeing to $1.37 billion management-led buyout

Irish Continental's London shares jump after agreeing to $1.37 billion management-led buyout

Image for European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment

European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment

Image for TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change

TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change

Image for Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group

Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group

Image for Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says

Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range
Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range
Image for As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners
As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners
Image for AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook
AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook
Image for Argenx to buy Forte Biosciences for about $2.2 billion
Argenx to buy Forte Biosciences for about $2.2 billion
Image for Analysis-Germany's sick-note crackdown may be treating the symptoms, not the disease
Analysis-Germany's sick-note crackdown may be treating the symptoms, not the disease
Image for Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns
Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns
Image for Morning Bid: Markets dare to hope as US, Iran put war on hold
Morning Bid: Markets dare to hope as US, Iran put war on hold
Image for Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports
Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports
Image for Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand
Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand
Image for Shares, bonds bounce as oil skid offers inflation relief
Shares, bonds bounce as oil skid offers inflation relief
Image for Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops
Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops
Image for Australia's Perpetual gets revised $1.78 billion takeover offer from Sweden's EQT
Australia's Perpetual gets revised $1.78 billion takeover offer from Sweden's EQT
View All Finance Posts