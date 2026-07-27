Argenx to Acquire Forte Biosciences for $2.2 Billion, Expanding Autoimmune Drug Portfolio
Argenx's Strategic Acquisition of Forte Biosciences
Overview of the Acquisition
July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch immunology company argenx will buy Forte Biosciences to add experimental autoimmune drug FB102 to its portfolio, the company said on Monday.
Financial Details of the Deal
Argenx will pay $77 a share in cash, valuing the U.S. drug developer at about $2.2 billion, in a deal that gives it a first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody that has shown early promise in vitiligo and celiac disease.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Lucie Barbier, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)