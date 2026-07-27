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Finance

Argenx to buy Forte Biosciences for about $2.2 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Argenx to Acquire Forte Biosciences for $2.2 Billion, Expanding Autoimmune Drug Portfolio

Argenx's Strategic Acquisition of Forte Biosciences

Overview of the Acquisition

July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian-Dutch immunology company argenx will buy Forte Biosciences to add experimental autoimmune drug FB102 to its portfolio, the company said on Monday. 

Financial Details of the Deal

Argenx will pay $77 a share in cash, valuing the U.S. drug developer at about $2.2 billion, in a deal that gives it a first-in-class anti-CD122 antibody that has shown early promise in vitiligo and celiac disease.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Argenx expands its immunology pipeline with FB102, a novel anti‑CD122 monoclonal antibody showing early promise in celiac disease and vitiligo (Fast Track designation in celiac disease) (sec.gov)
  • Deal values Forte at about $2.2 billion, with $77 per share in cash — a strategic bet by Argenx on high‑potential autoimmune therapeutics (fortebiorx.com)
  • FB102 has delivered positive Phase 1b data in celiac disease (mid‑2025) and is set for Phase 2 readouts in 2026, underscoring pipeline momentum (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company is acquiring Forte Biosciences?
Belgian-Dutch immunology company argenx is acquiring Forte Biosciences.
What is the value of the Argenx and Forte Biosciences deal?
Argenx will pay about $2.2 billion in cash to acquire Forte Biosciences.
What drug is Argenx adding through this acquisition?
Argenx is adding the experimental autoimmune drug FB102 to its portfolio.
What diseases has FB102 shown promise in treating?
FB102 has shown early promise in treating vitiligo and celiac disease.

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