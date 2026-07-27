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ECB's Kazimir: September rate hike likely needed even if outlook improves - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Kazimir: September rate hike likely needed even if outlook improves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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ECB's Kazimir Expects September Rate Hike Even If Economic Outlook Improves

ECB Policy Outlook and Rate Hike Expectations

Current ECB Stance and Recent Developments

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to raise interest rates at least once more to contain inflation and a deterioration in the outlook could warrant more tightening than now expected, Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir said on Monday.

The ECB left rates unchanged last week but clearly hinted at a rate hike at its next meeting in September as oil and gas prices both surged this month on renewed conflict in the Middle East. 

Kazimir's Perspective on Inflation Risks

"I remain of the view that at least one more hike will be needed as part of our measured adjustment to inflation risks," Kazimir, an outspoken policy hawk, said in an opinion piece. "This is warranted even if the situation improves somewhat."

He added that "very convincing" economic data and geopolitical developments would be needed in the coming weeks for him not to advocate a move in September. 

Rationale Behind the ECB's Recent Decision

A key reason the ECB held out this month was that the inflation surge has yet to generate any significant second-round price impacts but Kazimir said policymakers needed to act preemptively.

Importance of Preemptive Action

"They often form quietly. By the time they are fully visible, they are costly to reverse. Our task is to act before that point, not after," he said.

Market Expectations and Future Scenarios

Financial markets see at least two more rate hikes from the ECB, with the first move fully priced in by October and the second by March. 

These expectations are highly volatile, however, and move with oil prices, which are now between the ECB's "baseline" and "milder" scenarios.

Potential for Further Tightening

"Should the situation escalate, with the price pressures becoming stronger and more persistent, we will need to tighten more over the next quarters than is currently expected," Kazimir added. 

Communication with Financial Markets

"We did not surprise the markets in July, and we should not surprise them in September," Kazimir said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB held rates at 2.25% in July but left door open for further tightening as energy shocks persist and inflation risks remain elevated (live.euronext.com).
  • Kazimir, a policy hawk, says September hike likely even if outlook improves; only very convincing economic data and geopolitical easing would make him change his stance (apnews.com).
  • Markets are pricing in two to three more ECB rate hikes by early 2027, with first fully priced in by October/September and another by early next year (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does ECB's Kazimir believe a September rate hike is needed?
Kazimir argues that at least one more rate hike is needed to contain inflation risks, even if the economic outlook improves.
What factors could affect the ECB's rate hike decision?
Economic data, geopolitical developments, and oil and gas prices may impact whether the ECB proceeds with a rate hike.
How did the ECB act at its most recent meeting?
The ECB left interest rates unchanged but indicated a hike was likely at its next meeting in September.
How are financial markets reacting to possible ECB rate hikes?
Markets are pricing in at least two more ECB rate hikes, with expectations shifting based on oil price volatility.
What does Kazimir say about acting preemptively on inflation?
He stresses the importance of acting before second-round price impacts are fully visible to prevent costly reversals.

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