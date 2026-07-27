Irish Continental Shares Jump 26% After $1.37 Billion Buyout Announcement
Irish Continental Group Buyout Details and Market Reaction
Share Price Surge Following Buyout Agreement
July 27 (Reuters) - London-listed shares of Irish Continental Group surged over 26% on Monday, after the company agreed to a €1.2 billion ($1.37 billion) management buyout on Friday that would take the Dublin-listed maritime transport group private.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8767 euros)
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru)