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Finance

Irish Continental's London shares jump after agreeing to $1.37 billion management-led buyout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Irish Continental Shares Jump 26% After $1.37 Billion Buyout Announcement

Irish Continental Group Buyout Details and Market Reaction

Share Price Surge Following Buyout Agreement

July 27 (Reuters) - London-listed shares of Irish Continental Group surged over 26% on Monday, after the company agreed to a €1.2 billion ($1.37 billion) management buyout on Friday that would take the Dublin-listed maritime transport group private.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The management buyout, led by CEO Eamonn Rothwell and senior team via Bluefin BidCo, values ICG at €1.2 billion and offers €8.00 per share—a 28.2% premium to the closing price of €6.24 on July 24 2026.
  • The independent ICG board unanimously recommended the cash offer, citing certainty of value and inability of public listing to address market challenges like fuel costs, environmental regulations, and operational disruptions.
  • The deal remains subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance; BidCo’s management team collectively held approximately 23.7% of ICG shares at the time of the announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Irish Continental's shares surge on Monday?
Shares jumped over 26% after the company agreed to a €1.2 billion ($1.37 billion) management buyout.
Who is buying Irish Continental Group?
The management team of Irish Continental Group is leading the buyout to take the company private.
What is the value of the Irish Continental buyout?
The management buyout is valued at €1.2 billion, or approximately $1.37 billion.
Where are Irish Continental Group's shares listed?
Irish Continental Group shares are listed in London and Dublin.

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