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Italy prepares new measures to tackle spiking fuel prices amid fiscal concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy prepares new measures to tackle spiking fuel prices amid fiscal concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Italy to Unveil New Measures Amid Rising Fuel Prices and Fiscal Pressures

Government Response to Fuel Price Surge and Economic Challenges

Cabinet Plans and Upcoming Measures

ROME, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet will adopt new measures on Monday to curb soaring fuel prices, officials said, as concerns mount over the fiscal impact of such moves.

Impact of Global Events on Italian Economy

The rise in energy and consumer prices due to the war in the Middle East has been a major headache for the Italian government, which is trying to safeguard households' purchasing power and energy-intensive industries while sticking to a deficit reduction path agreed with the European Union.

Details of Cabinet Meeting and Focus Areas

The officials, who did not want to be named, told Reuters Italy's cabinet would meet at 1530 GMT to discuss a new set of measures focusing on diesel prices, with further action expected on August 4.

Previous Measures and Their Fiscal Impact

Temporary Excise Duty Cuts

Italy introduced a temporary cut in excise duties on diesel and petrol in March in response to the energy shock triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict.

Extension and Expiry of the Measure

The measure was extended several times, and progressively scaled back, until it expired on July 3, at a cost to state coffers of almost €2 billion ($2.28 billion).

Criticism from European Institutions

Both the European Commission and the IMF criticised the excise duty cut, saying Italy should have applied more targeted measures to shield the most vulnerable households.

Current Fuel Prices and Economic Indicators

Recent Fuel Price Data

The industry ministry said in a statement on Monday that the average price of fuel at self-service stations across Italy's road network is €1.982 per litre for petrol and €2.185 for diesel, up from €1.803 and €1.882, respectively, on July 3.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8767 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy will convene on July 27 (Monday) to adopt new, targeted measures focused on diesel prices, with additional action anticipated on August 4.
  • Previous broad-based excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel—introduced in March and extended until July 3—cost the state nearly €2 billion and drew criticism from the European Commission and IMF for lacking targeting.
  • Fuel prices have surged since July 3: as of July 27, average self‑service prices are around €1.982/l for petrol and €2.185/l for diesel, up significantly from early July.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy introducing new measures on fuel prices?
Italy is responding to rising fuel and energy prices driven by the war in the Middle East, aiming to protect households and industries while managing its fiscal deficit.
What measures has Italy taken previously to reduce fuel prices?
Italy introduced a temporary cut in excise duties on diesel and petrol, which was extended and then gradually phased out, ending on July 3.
How have fuel prices changed in Italy recently?
As of Monday, average self-service prices were €1.982 per litre for petrol and €2.185 for diesel, both significantly higher than on July 3.
What criticism have Italy's fuel policies faced?
Both the European Commission and IMF criticized Italy for not targeting the fuel excise duty cuts to the most vulnerable households.
When will further action on fuel prices be discussed?
Italy's cabinet is expected to follow up with additional measures on August 4 after the initial meeting.

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