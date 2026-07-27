GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Stocks Investing

European Shares Climb on US-Iran Peace Optimism, Lower Oil Prices Spur Gains

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 27 (Reuters) - European shares climbed nearly 1% on Monday, as a pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities over the weekend sent oil prices lower and boosted risk appetite, while investors braced for a pivotal week of earnings from major U.S. tech companies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.8% at 649.34, as of 0706 GMT.

Geopolitical Developments Impacting Markets

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would halt attacks if the U.S. does the same, after Washington paused its bombing campaign amid concerns about depleting its arsenal.

Oil Prices and Sector Performance

Brent crude futures dropped 6% to around $90 a barrel, with energy stocks losing 2%, joining utilities as the only declining sectors in the STOXX 600. [O/R]

Travel and Leisure Sector Gains

Travel and leisure stocks led broader gains, up 2.4%, as lower oil prices boosted the outlook for airlines. Shares of Lufthansa and IAG gained 3.7% each, while Ryanair added 3.4%.

Upcoming Earnings and Market Sentiment

This week, markets will scrutinize quarterly results from U.S. Big Tech companies including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple for signs on whether the AI-driven rally has further room to run.

Corporate earnings are in full swing in Europe as well.

Company Highlights

Vodafone advanced 3.7% after the telecom raised its outlook following its Safaricom deal, and said it expects to deliver results at the upper end of its revised range.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • The STOXX Europe 600 climbed 0.8% to 649.34, fueled by receding Middle East tensions and falling oil prices.
  • Brent crude dropped about 6%, pressuring energy stocks while boosting airlines—Lufthansa, IAG, Ryanair all rallied around 3–3.7%.
  • Vodafone gained 3.7% after raising its guidance thanks to the Safaricom transaction, expecting core earnings of €13.0–13.3 bn and FCF of €2.6–2.9 bn.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European shares rise on July 27?
European shares rose due to eased US-Iran tensions, which boosted risk appetite and lowered oil prices.
Which sectors led gains in the European stock market?
Travel and leisure stocks led the gains, supported by lower oil prices benefiting airlines.
How did energy stocks perform after the drop in oil prices?
Energy stocks declined by 2% as Brent crude futures dropped 6% to around $90 a barrel.
Which European companies saw notable share increases?
Lufthansa, IAG, and Ryanair saw their shares rise, each gaining between 3.4% and 3.7%.
What are markets watching for this week?
Markets are monitoring corporate earnings, especially from major US tech companies and European firms like Vodafone.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change

TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change

Image for Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group

Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group

Image for Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says

Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says

Image for Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range

Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range

Image for As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners

As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners

Image for AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook

AstraZeneca beats second-quarter profit expectations, holds outlook

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Argenx to buy Forte Biosciences for about $2.2 billion
Argenx to buy Forte Biosciences for about $2.2 billion
Image for Analysis-Germany's sick-note crackdown may be treating the symptoms, not the disease
Analysis-Germany's sick-note crackdown may be treating the symptoms, not the disease
Image for Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns
Analysis-Swiss lawmakers eye UBS rules balancing stability and competition concerns
Image for Morning Bid: Markets dare to hope as US, Iran put war on hold
Morning Bid: Markets dare to hope as US, Iran put war on hold
Image for Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports
Frasers weighs Hugo Boss CEO role for Murray, The Times reports
Image for Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand
Australia's Myer drops 12% as retailer flags sharp slowdown in consumer demand
Image for Shares, bonds bounce as oil skid offers inflation relief
Shares, bonds bounce as oil skid offers inflation relief
Image for Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops
Dollar pulls back as US-Iran attacks pause, oil drops
Image for Australia's Perpetual gets revised $1.78 billion takeover offer from Sweden's EQT
Australia's Perpetual gets revised $1.78 billion takeover offer from Sweden's EQT
Image for Oil slips more than 5% after US pauses strikes on Iran
Oil slips more than 5% after US pauses strikes on Iran
Image for Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'
Iran foreign minister says Ukraine's attack on Iranian vessel 'cannot go unanswered'
Image for Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes
Iran will halt attacks as long as US maintains pause, Iranian source says after Trump calls off strikes
View All Finance Posts