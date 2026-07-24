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Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Trump to Launch US Probe After EU Slaps €890M Fine on Google for Antitrust

US Response to EU's Antitrust Fine on Google

(Corrects to say Trump in paragraph 3)

Trump's Reaction to EU Fine

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday blasted the European Union over what he called its illegal decision to fine Alphabet's Google, saying Washington would launch a probe into the bloc's "robbing" of American companies.

Details of the EU Fine

The European Commission on Thursday fined Google a total of €890 million ($1 billion) for flouting EU rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.

Trump's Announcement of 301 Investigation

"We will immediately initiate a 301 Investigation into the practice of “ROBBING” American Companies," Trump said in a social media post, referring to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Potential Consequences for the EU

"The European Union will pay a very big price for this illegal and highly unethical conduct," he wrote.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Susan Heavey)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU fined Google €890 million under the Digital Markets Act for self‑preferencing in search and restricting developers on Google Play (apnews.com).
  • Trump denounced the EU’s action as illegal and announced a Section 301 investigation targeting perceived unfair treatment of U.S. tech firms (axios.com).
  • The fine marks a new flashpoint in EU–U.S. trade tensions, with U.S. officials warning it could jeopardize the EU‑U.S. trade relationship (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the European Union fine Google €890 million?
The EU fined Google €890 million for flouting European rules aimed at limiting the power of Big Tech companies.
How did President Trump respond to the EU fine against Google?
President Trump criticized the EU's decision as illegal and announced a US probe into the European Commission's actions.
What is Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974?
Section 301 allows the US to investigate and respond to foreign practices that may be unfair or discriminatory against American companies.
What could result from the US launching a Section 301 investigation?
The investigation could lead to US actions or penalties against the European Union in response to the Google fine.

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