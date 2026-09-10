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Russia sends bones of medieval warrior prince to Ukraine front to boost morale - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia sends bones of medieval warrior prince to Ukraine front to boost morale

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Military Russia

Russian Orthodox Church Sends Relics of Medieval Prince to Boost Troop Morale in Ukraine

Relics of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy Sent to the Front

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bone fragments from the sword hand of a medieval Russian prince who won a famous victory over the Mongols have been sent to the front in Ukraine to raise army morale in the Russian Orthodox Church's latest show of support for President Vladimir Putin's war.

The sarcophagus of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy, who died in 1389 and is revered by Russian nationalists for defeating the Mongol Golden Horde at the 1380 Battle of Kulikovo, was uncovered this summer during restoration work at Moscow's Cathedral of the Archangel inside the Kremlin.

Putin personally inspected what experts said were the prince's well-preserved remains in August, hailing them as "an absolutely unique and marvellous discovery" which reinforced the foundations of Russian history.

The Church's Role in the Conflict

The Russian Orthodox Church, which has backed Putin throughout the conflict, said it had dispatched a fragment of Donskoy's right hand to Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions Putin said he had incorporated into Russia in 2022, a move Kyiv rejected as an illegal land grab. 

Referring to Donskoy as "the holy commander," the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church said part of his remains had been sent to the front to stand invisibly shoulder-to-shoulder with Russian troops.

"A fragment of the Grand Prince's right hand – the very same right hand with which he wielded his sword on Kulikovo Field – has been sent to the front to strengthen the soldiers' spirits," it said in a statement.

The relic, held in a small ornate casket beneath toughened glass, will be shown to Russian combat units along the more than 1,000-km front line, it said.

Donskoy, whose name was given to a Soviet tank column funded by the church in World War Two, was declared a saint by the Russian Orthodox Church in 1988.

PATRIOTIC PUSH

Boosting Morale Ahead of Elections

The carefully choreographed effort to use his remains in a public relations exercise to boost patriotism and morale comes ahead of a parliamentary election later this month.

Russian military and church officials have presented the discovery as a fortuitous find that could help Russian forces prevail in Ukraine, now in the fifth year of a grinding war.

The tour also comes as Russian forces seek full control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and as diplomatic efforts to end the war have yet to yield a breakthrough.

Public Processions and Ceremonies

Donskoy's relics were carried through the streets of Moscow at the weekend in a huge Orthodox procession.

At a ceremony at a World War Two memorial in Donetsk on Tuesday, Sergei Kiriyenko, Putin's first deputy Kremlin chief of staff, joined military commanders and the Russian-installed regional head in kissing the relic and making the sign of the cross as a priest read a prayer.   

Religious and Political Symbolism

"Both our military personnel and the people who live in Donbas need strengthening from above, need God's help and the blessing of our saints," Metropolitan Vladimir of Donetsk and Mariupol, a senior Moscow-appointed cleric, said. Donbas is a broader area incorporating Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk which Russia controls almost in its entirety.

Elsewhere, commanders have presented Donskoy's remains as evidence that God is on Russia's side.

Church and State Collaboration

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday released footage of troops in the Sverdlovsk region attending a church service carrying icons and Orthodox flags, alongside an interview with a commander who said the relics would support Russia's victory.

Criticism and Controversy

Critics, however, have accused the Church of breaking with religious protocol to please the Kremlin. They have also questioned why Donskoy's remains, whose location was broadly known for decades, were recovered and venerated only now, 38 years after he was declared a saint.

Historical Context and Debate

"By the fifth year of war, the Church leadership in Moscow began to wonder what else it could do to show its support for what Russia terms its 'special military operation'," Alexander Zanemonets, an Orthodox priest and historian based outside Russia, wrote in a note for the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center whose director Russia has designated a "foreign agent."

"It had already sent priests to the front lines, instituted mandatory prayers for Russian victory in every church, and flown icons over cities. A state embroiled in war will try to compel all institutions, including religious ones, to participate in it."

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The relics, discovered during restoration at Moscow’s Archangel Cathedral in August 2026, are of Prince Dmitry Donskoy, famed for the 1380 Battle of Kulikovo and canonized in 1988. Experts confirmed the remains were well preserved, with historical and anthropological context affirming authenticity. (whitewolf.pub)
  • A fragment—reported to be part of Donskoy’s right hand—was transported to a church near the Saur‑Mohyla memorial in occupied Donetsk, then shown to Russian military units along the front as a spiritual morale boost. The church framed the relic as an ‘invisible ally’ standing shoulder‑to‑shoulder with soldiers. (united24media.com)
  • Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation and other critics describe the move as Kremlin propaganda, accusing the Church of intertwining political symbolism with religious ritual to stabilise domestic support ahead of elections and lend spiritual justification to Russia’s military campaign. (en.lb.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Dmitry Donskoy?
Dmitry Donskoy was a medieval Russian prince known for defeating the Mongol Golden Horde at the Battle of Kulikovo in 1380 and is revered as a saint in the Russian Orthodox Church.
Why were Dmitry Donskoy's bone fragments sent to Ukraine?
The Russian Orthodox Church sent fragments of Donskoy's right hand to the front in Ukraine to boost the morale of Russian troops and demonstrate support for the war effort.
How is the Russian Orthodox Church supporting Putin’s war in Ukraine?
The Church has backed Putin throughout the conflict, publicly supporting Russian troops and using religious relics like Donskoy’s remains to raise morale and patriotism.
What significance do the relics have for Russian soldiers?
The relics are intended to offer spiritual support and symbolize that the Church and Russia’s historical heroes stand with soldiers in the ongoing conflict.
Why has the use of Donskoy's relics been criticized?
Critics say the Church is breaking religious protocol to support the Kremlin, and question the timing of the relics' display, decades after Donskoy was declared a saint.

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