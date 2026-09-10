HSBC Chief Financial Officer Pam Kaur to Step Down by 2027 Annual General Meeting

Pam Kaur’s Departure and Succession Plans at HSBC

Announcement of Departure

Sept 10 (Reuters) - HSBC Chief Financial Officer, Pam Kaur, plans to step down in 2027, the latest high-profile executive departure at the Asia-focused lender.

Kaur will not stand for re-election as a director at the lender's 2027 annual general meeting, the bank said on Thursday.

Retirement Timeline

HSBC said Kaur's official retirement date as Group CFO would be confirmed in due course but would be no later than the company's 2027 AGM, which is usually in May.

Significance of Kaur’s Tenure

Pam Kaur was the bank's first female finance chief in its over 160-year history.

Future Role and Succession Process

Advisory Role Post-Retirement

After stepping down from the full-time role of Group CFO and executive director, Kaur will take on an advisory role to support Group CEO Georges Elhedery on ongoing strategic projects.

Succession Planning

"The board has commenced a process to identify Pam's successor as Group CFO, which will consider both internal and external candidates," HSBC said.

Recent Executive Departures

Last month, HSBC's global chief ​executive for insurance business Edward Moncreiffe left the bank after two decades at the banking group.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Louise Heavens)