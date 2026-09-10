GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling holds steady against euro ahead of ECB decision - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling holds steady against euro ahead of ECB decision

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Sterling Holds Steady Against Euro as ECB Interest Rate Decision Looms

Market Overview and Economic Outlook

By Amanda Cooper

Currency Market Movements

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The pound was little changed against the euro and the dollar on Thursday as investors awaited an expected European Central Bank interest-rate rise, while oil held above $100 a barrel, limiting appetite to take strong positions across markets.

Impact of Upcoming U.S. Inflation Reports

Adding to the uncertainty were U.S. inflation reports due on Thursday and Friday that could either reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase next week or weaken the case for tighter policy.

Sterling's Recent Performance

Sterling has traded in a narrow range against the euro for much of the past six weeks, with the single currency largely holding between 85.4 pence and 85.6 pence. On Thursday, the euro traded at 85.89 pence, little changed on the day.

The pound edged up against the dollar to $1.355. 

Central Bank Policy Expectations

European Central Bank (ECB) Outlook

Money markets expect the ECB to raise euro zone rates by a quarter point to 2.5% on Thursday, with another increase almost fully priced in by the end of this year and an 80% chance of a third by March. 

Bank of England (BoE) Outlook

By contrast, the Bank of England is not expected to raise rates next week. Markets have priced in only two increases between now and March, a path many analysts view as too aggressive, particularly after Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back against such expectations. 

UK Economic Data and Growth Prospects

Upcoming GDP Data

UK GDP data for July are due on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy to have stalled after growing 0.3% in June, leaving annual growth at 1.2%, up from 1.1% the month before. 

First Half Growth and Future Risks

Strong growth in the first half of the year has put Britain on track to be one of the G7's fastest-growing economies.

Potential Headwinds for Sterling

However, support from unusually warm weather and the soccer World Cup is likely to fade, posing risks to both the pound and the interest-rate outlook, said George Vessey, lead FX and macro strategist at Convera.

"For sterling, that creates an important test. A stronger (GDP) reading would help justify the roughly three rate hikes currently priced by summer 2027. However, any evidence that growth is losing momentum could trigger a dovish reassessment of those expectations, eroding sterling's yield advantage and leaving the pound more vulnerable to downside pressure."

Upcoming UK Inflation and Wage Data

UK inflation and wage growth data are due next week.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors are positioned cautiously ahead of the ECB’s likely 25 bp rate rise to 2.50%, with markets pricing additional hikes later in the year (live.euronext.com).
  • Brent crude has climbed back above $100 a barrel due to escalating U.S.–Iran conflict, amplifying inflation concerns and impacting FX and interest‑rate sentiment (kitco.com).
  • Sterling’s narrow trading range against the euro (approx. 85.4–85.6 pence) underscores muted volatility, while UK GDP and upcoming inflation data remain key risks for sterling’s trajectory (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling holding steady against the euro?
Sterling remains stable as investors await the ECB's interest rate decision and upcoming UK economic data, contributing to market caution.
What are market expectations for the ECB interest rate decision?
Money markets expect the ECB to raise euro zone rates by a quarter point to 2.5%, with further increases likely by year-end.
How is UK GDP performance affecting sterling?
Recent UK GDP growth supports the pound, but fading external factors like weather and the World Cup could pose risks to future performance.
Will the Bank of England raise rates soon?
The Bank of England is not expected to raise rates next week, with only two increases priced in by March, considered aggressive by some analysts.
What upcoming economic data could influence the pound?
UK GDP data and inflation and wage growth statistics due next week may impact the outlook for sterling and Bank of England policies.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-UK deepens reliance on Musk's SpaceX, spending nearly $40 million on satellite services

Exclusive-UK deepens reliance on Musk's SpaceX, spending nearly $40 million on satellite services

Image for Dollar crawls higher ahead of ECB, US inflation data; $100 oil spooks investors

Dollar crawls higher ahead of ECB, US inflation data; $100 oil spooks investors

Image for Russia sends bones of medieval warrior prince to Ukraine front to boost morale

Russia sends bones of medieval warrior prince to Ukraine front to boost morale

Image for Ryanair CEO says winter fares may rise after slight upturn

Ryanair CEO says winter fares may rise after slight upturn

Image for Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks dampen hopes for Hormuz traffic recovery

Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks dampen hopes for Hormuz traffic recovery

Image for Germany disputes Ifo analysis that says it diverted third of defence-designated debt

Germany disputes Ifo analysis that says it diverted third of defence-designated debt

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
HSBC's first female CFO Pam Kaur to step down in 2027
Image for Exclusive-Major Novartis shareholder calls for board shake-up after drug trial setbacks
Exclusive-Major Novartis shareholder calls for board shake-up after drug trial setbacks
Image for Ryanair's O'Leary accuses UK air traffic control boss of lying over outage
Ryanair's O'Leary accuses UK air traffic control boss of lying over outage
Image for Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm vote, Houthis close in on key Strait, sources say
Trump says Iran war to end after US midterm vote, Houthis close in on key Strait, sources say
Image for London stocks edge lower as elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns
London stocks edge lower as elevated oil prices stoke inflation concerns
Image for Ex-Glencore head of oil pleads not guilty to UK bribery charges ahead of 2027 trial
Ex-Glencore head of oil pleads not guilty to UK bribery charges ahead of 2027 trial
Image for AB Foods' Primark to offer home delivery in Britain
AB Foods' Primark to offer home delivery in Britain
Image for West Nile virus infections cause three deaths in the Netherlands
West Nile virus infections cause three deaths in the Netherlands
Image for Volkswagen earmarks €16 billion for job cuts, plant closures, source says
Volkswagen earmarks €16 billion for job cuts, plant closures, source says
Image for EU's summer of "hellish heat" adding to inflation pressures, says UN climate chief
EU's summer of "hellish heat" adding to inflation pressures, says UN climate chief
Image for UK 10-year gilt yield hits new 19-year high
UK 10-year gilt yield hits new 19-year high
Image for UK's John Lewis is confident Christmas will deliver annual profit
UK's John Lewis is confident Christmas will deliver annual profit
View All Finance Posts