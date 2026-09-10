Sterling Holds Steady Against Euro as ECB Interest Rate Decision Looms

Market Overview and Economic Outlook

By Amanda Cooper

Currency Market Movements

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The pound was little changed against the euro and the dollar on Thursday as investors awaited an expected European Central Bank interest-rate rise, while oil held above $100 a barrel, limiting appetite to take strong positions across markets.

Impact of Upcoming U.S. Inflation Reports

Adding to the uncertainty were U.S. inflation reports due on Thursday and Friday that could either reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase next week or weaken the case for tighter policy.

Sterling's Recent Performance

Sterling has traded in a narrow range against the euro for much of the past six weeks, with the single currency largely holding between 85.4 pence and 85.6 pence. On Thursday, the euro traded at 85.89 pence, little changed on the day.

The pound edged up against the dollar to $1.355.

Central Bank Policy Expectations

European Central Bank (ECB) Outlook

Money markets expect the ECB to raise euro zone rates by a quarter point to 2.5% on Thursday, with another increase almost fully priced in by the end of this year and an 80% chance of a third by March.

Bank of England (BoE) Outlook

By contrast, the Bank of England is not expected to raise rates next week. Markets have priced in only two increases between now and March, a path many analysts view as too aggressive, particularly after Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back against such expectations.

UK Economic Data and Growth Prospects

Upcoming GDP Data

UK GDP data for July are due on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy to have stalled after growing 0.3% in June, leaving annual growth at 1.2%, up from 1.1% the month before.

First Half Growth and Future Risks

Strong growth in the first half of the year has put Britain on track to be one of the G7's fastest-growing economies.

Potential Headwinds for Sterling

However, support from unusually warm weather and the soccer World Cup is likely to fade, posing risks to both the pound and the interest-rate outlook, said George Vessey, lead FX and macro strategist at Convera.

"For sterling, that creates an important test. A stronger (GDP) reading would help justify the roughly three rate hikes currently priced by summer 2027. However, any evidence that growth is losing momentum could trigger a dovish reassessment of those expectations, eroding sterling's yield advantage and leaving the pound more vulnerable to downside pressure."

Upcoming UK Inflation and Wage Data

UK inflation and wage growth data are due next week.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper. Editing by Mark Potter)