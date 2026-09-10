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Factbox-Sweden election: what you need to know - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Sweden election: what you need to know

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Politics Elections Sweden Government Europe

Sweden’s 2024 Parliamentary Election: Key Parties, Issues, and What to Know

Overview of Sweden’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sweden will hold a parliamentary election on September 13 with the centre-left opposition holding a slim lead in opinion polls over Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's ruling right-wing bloc.

What’s at Stake?

Kristersson is seeking to form a majority government with his existing partners, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, but this time with the addition of the Sweden Democrats, a party with roots in the neo-Nazi fringe. The Sweden Democrats have backed the government in parliament since 2022, but have demanded cabinet seats after the September election.

The centre-left opposition, led by Social Democrats' leader Magdalena Andersson, is more loosely aligned and parties have yet to tell voters exactly how they intend to form a government.

Main Issues in the Election

The election is in part a referendum on the Sweden Democrats. While they have steadily grown in popularity and respectability, many voters reject the possibility of a government with far-right cabinet members.

Prime Minister Kristersson says Sweden needs a stable majority government to tackle important issues, such as national security and gang crime, and that the only way is to include the Sweden Democrats.

The centre-left warn that civil liberties may be at risk if the Sweden Democrats enter government. They also want to increase funding for welfare services and measures to combat climate change, and address growing income inequality.

Election Day: When Does Voting Take Place?

Polls are open from 0600 GMT to 1800 GMT on election day, though voting has been possible since late last month.

Post-Election Scenarios: What Happens Next?

If the four right-wing parties win a majority, forming a government looks to be straightforward, as they all have pledged an alliance.

However, if the centre-left opposition parties win, Andersson will face difficult negotiations to either form a majority government with all four parties, or a minority government alone, or with one or two partners.

Key Parties and Their Pledges

Centre-Left Bloc

Social Democrats (S) - leader Magdalena Andersson

Sweden's largest political party is campaigning on a pledge to protect the welfare system and boost economic growth, while backing the green transition and higher defence spending.

Green Party (MP) - leaders Amanda Lind and Daniel Hellden

The party champions environmental protection and wants to cut carbon emissions, expand renewable energy, invest in railways and green infrastructure. It opposes nuclear power.

Left Party (V) - leader Nooshi Dadgostar

Wants greater investment in healthcare, education and other welfare services, financed in part through higher taxes on the wealthy.

Centre Party (C) - leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist

It is campaigning on job creation, climate action and stronger public services, also in rural areas. It wants lower taxes and has refused to cooperate with both the Left Party and the Sweden Democrats.

Right-Wing Bloc

Moderates (M) - leader Ulf Kristersson

The Moderates have led the right wing of Swedish politics in recent decades, although the Sweden Democrats became the larger party in 2022. Their campaign centres on a tougher stance on crime and lower taxes.

Sweden Democrats (SD) - leader Jimmie Akesson

With immigration numbers historically low, the focus of their campaign has been on preserving Swedish values, language and customs, and incentives for immigrants to leave the country.

Christian Democrats (KD) - leader Ebba Busch

They emphasize family and welfare policies along with broadly right-wing economic policy.

Liberals (L) - leader Simona Mohamsson

The Liberals have centered their campaign around the economy and education, focusing on smaller class sizes.

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova, Marcus Mathiesen, Agnieszka Olenska and Alexander Klyve Gudbrandsen in Gdansk; Editing by Johan Ahlander and Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Centre‑left opposition led by Magdalena Andersson holds lead but faces internal coalition challenges.
  • Right‑wing bloc, including Sweden Democrats, has narrowed the race significantly in recent polls.
  • Liberals cleared the 4 % threshold, aiding the ruling coalition’s majority prospects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which parties are part of the right-wing bloc?
The right-wing bloc includes the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and the Liberals.
Who is leading the centre-left opposition in Sweden?
Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, heads the centre-left opposition.

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