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Exclusive-Major Novartis shareholder calls for board shake-up after drug trial setbacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Major Novartis shareholder calls for board shake-up after drug trial setbacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Major Novartis Shareholder Demands Board Overhaul After Drug Trial Losses

Shareholder Criticism and Calls for Governance Reform

By Oliver Hirt and Marleen Kaesebier

ZURICH, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A major shareholder in Novartis has called for a shake-up of the Swiss drugmaker's board to improve corporate governance after its shares suffered a record fall this week following back-to-back trial setbacks.

Shareholder's Perspective on Board Performance

David Samra, managing director at Artisan Partners and founding partner of International Value Group, said successive chairmen had failed Novartis on acquisitions and that the company needed to change how it oversees deals.

Calls for Immediate Action

"The party is over," Samra told Reuters in an interview, urging Novartis Chairman Giovanni Caforio to act. Asset manager Artisan is among Novartis' 20 largest shareholders, according to LSEG Workspace data.

"I think he needs to make changes at the board level. One of them should be on improving the team that's doing these deals because clearly they have been uninspiring at best."

Impact of Recent Drug Trial Setbacks

On Tuesday, a muscle-wasting disorder drug acquired through Novartis' $12 billion takeover of U.S. firm Avidity failed a late-stage study, sending the company's shares tumbling more than 10% and wiping nearly $30 billion off its market value.

Novartis' stock had already fallen 3% a day earlier after results from heart drug pelacarsen disappointed investors.

Investor Response and Public Pressure

Artisan is the first investor to publicly call for board changes, though others have voiced concerns about Novartis' M&A strategy to Reuters. Public pressure from activist shareholders can often encourage other investors to push for change.

"If you do a $12 billion deal and it goes to zero, the management needs to be penalised for that," Samra said, while noting that other promising drugs could still emerge from the Avidity acquisition.

Novartis' Response to Shareholder Concerns

Novartis said in a statement that it's financial guidance was unchanged by recent setbacks and that it had a "broad" pipeline of medicines.

"We continue a disciplined and shareholder friendly approach to capital allocation by investing in the organic business, pursuing value-creating bolt-ons, and returning capital to shareholders through a growing annual dividend and share buybacks," it said.

Track Record of Acquisitions and Compensation Structure

Past Acquisition Challenges

'THE ACQUISITION TRACK RECORD IS NOT VERY GOOD'

Samra also cited Novartis' 2024 acquisition of German biotech MorphoSys as a disappointing deal. Investor enthusiasm faded after Novartis wrote down the value of the acquisition only months later.

CEO Performance and Board Scrutiny

Many analysts have viewed the latest setbacks as a test of Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, who has led the company since 2018.

But Samra said he did not blame Narasimhan, arguing he had done a "very good job" running the business, and instead questioned whether the board had exercised sufficient scrutiny over deals.

"The acquisition track record is not very good," Samra said, arguing that deals had destroyed value.

Compensation Structure Criticism

Samra also urged the board to overhaul Novartis' compensation structure, saying it relies too heavily on adjusted performance measures that exclude writedowns rather than reflecting "real economic outcomes."

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Dave Graham, Adam Jourdan and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Artisan Partners, a top‑20 shareholder in Novartis, urged board‑level changes to improve M&A scrutiny after recent trial setbacks, including pelacarsen’s cholesterol study and the failure of Avidity‑acquired del‑desiran in late‑stage testing. (investing.com)
  • Novartis shares plunged ~10% in a single day—one of its steepest drops since 1987—wiping out roughly CHF 24–26 billion ($30 billion) in market value, raising questions about its post‑2030 growth strategy and acquisition returns. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • While Artisan’s Samra praised CEO Vas Narasimhan’s management, he criticized the board’s track record on acquisitions (notably Avidity and 2024’s MorphoSys), and called for revamping executive compensation to reflect real economic results rather than adjusted earnings. (artisanpartners.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Novartis shareholders calling for a board shake-up?
Shareholders are urging changes to the Novartis board following significant drug trial setbacks and disappointing acquisition outcomes affecting share value.
Which shareholder is publicly demanding changes at Novartis?
Artisan Partners, one of Novartis' 20 largest shareholders, is publicly calling for board and governance changes.
What recent acquisitions have been criticized at Novartis?
Novartis' acquisitions of Avidity and MorphoSys have faced criticism after failed drug trials and swift value write-downs.
How has Novartis' share price been impacted by recent events?
Novartis shares fell over 10% after a failed drug trial, wiping nearly $30 billion off its market value, and dropped 3% a day earlier due to disappointing results from another drug.
What changes are being suggested for Novartis’ board and compensation structure?
Investors are calling for improved scrutiny of acquisitions and an overhaul of the compensation structure to better reflect 'real economic outcomes.'

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