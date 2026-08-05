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Headlines

Russia jails Lithuanian citizen for 13-1/2 years for espionage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 5, 2026

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headlines Russia Espionage International Relations

Lithuanian Citizen Sentenced by Russia to 13.5 Years for Espionage

Russian Court Sentences Lithuanian Citizen for Espionage

Details of the Sentencing

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A court in Russia's western exclave of Kaliningrad has sentenced a Lithuanian citizen to 13-1/2 years in prison for espionage, the court said on Wednesday.

Espionage Activities and Charges

The court said the man, who was not named, had collected Russian state secrets and passed them to an unspecified foreign country between 2011 and 2024. 

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov)

Key Takeaways

  • The individual was convicted of espionage—specifically gathering state secrets and passing them to an unspecified foreign nation over a prolonged period.
  • The sentence underscores heightened tensions between Russia and Lithuania, especially in light of intensified intelligence activities along the Kaliningrad–Lithuania border (vsd.lt).
  • Lithuania’s State Security Department has warned of active Russian recruitment efforts targeting individuals who travel to Kaliningrad, suggesting this case may be part of broader espionage concerns (lrytas.lt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced for espionage in Russia?
A Lithuanian citizen was sentenced for espionage in Russia by the Kaliningrad court.
How long is the prison sentence for the Lithuanian citizen?
The Lithuanian citizen was sentenced to 13-1/2 years in prison.
What was the Lithuanian citizen accused of?
He was accused of collecting Russian state secrets and passing them to a foreign country.
Where did the sentencing take place?
The sentencing took place in Kaliningrad, Russia.

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