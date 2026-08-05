Lithuanian Citizen Sentenced by Russia to 13.5 Years for Espionage
Russian Court Sentences Lithuanian Citizen for Espionage
Details of the Sentencing
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A court in Russia's western exclave of Kaliningrad has sentenced a Lithuanian citizen to 13-1/2 years in prison for espionage, the court said on Wednesday.
Espionage Activities and Charges
The court said the man, who was not named, had collected Russian state secrets and passed them to an unspecified foreign country between 2011 and 2024.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov)