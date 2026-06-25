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Russia hits Ukrainian locomotives and fuel stations, leaving one dead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Russia Escalates Attacks on Ukrainian Locomotives and Fuel Stations

Escalation of Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia attacked three rail locomotives, killing one driver, and hit two petrol stations across Ukraine on Thursday, officials there said, part of an escalation in strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent months.

Russia and Ukraine have both attacked fuel and transport facilities, hoping to cut off supplies to each other's troops and gain an edge along the front line of a war now in its fifth year.

Details of the Recent Attacks

Strikes on Rail Locomotives

One strike hit a locomotive in the northeast Sumy region, and in Zaporizhzhia region in the south, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, CEO of state rail group Ukrzaliznytsia, said on Facebook.

Casualties and Response

"Two crews were evacuated in time and none of them was hurt, but the third strike in Zaporizhzhia ended in tragedy: the driver managed to get to safety, but the assistant driver, who was in the rear cab, could not be saved," Pertsovskyi said.

Russia has attacked more than 100 locomotives so far this year, Pertsovskyi told Reuters earlier this month, saying that amounted to a "simply insane" surge in the number of strikes.

He accused Moscow of trying to bring Ukrzaliznytsia's operations to a standstill.

Attacks on Fuel Stations

Local officials said Russia also attacked petrol stations in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy.

Ukrainian Counterattacks and Broader Impact

Earlier this month, Ukrainian attacks on Russian fuel logistics led to widespread disruptions to fuel supplies in many Russian regions and in Russian-occupied Crimea.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s ongoing strikes have severely battered Ukraine’s rail network—over 200 locomotives and thousands of rail assets damaged or destroyed since early 2025, hindering freight and passenger transport (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • Ukraine’s railways faced a record‑high 1,199 attacks in 2025 alone, more than the previous two years combined, signaling a strategic shift in Moscow’s targeting of logistics infrastructure (lemonde.fr).
  • The dual targeting of pumps and rail underlines the broader war‑economy battle—Ukraine has hit Russia’s fuel infrastructure too, causing refinery outages and spurring fuel shortages across regions including Siberia and Crimea (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What Ukrainian infrastructure was targeted by Russia?
Russia targeted three rail locomotives and two petrol stations in Ukraine.
Were there any casualties in the attacks on Ukrainian locomotives?
Yes, one assistant driver was killed during an attack in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Why are Russia and Ukraine targeting fuel and transport facilities?
Both countries aim to cut supplies to each other's troops and gain an advantage in the ongoing war.
How many Ukrainian locomotives have been attacked by Russia this year?
Russia has attacked more than 100 Ukrainian locomotives so far this year.
Which regions were affected by the latest Russian strikes?
The Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions were struck in the recent attacks.

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