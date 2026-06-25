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Exclusive-Morgan Stanley was among first global banks to back MFS before boom and bust - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Morgan Stanley was among first global banks to back MFS before boom and bust

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Private Credit Investments Regulation

Morgan Stanley Early Support of MFS Highlights Risks in Private Credit Market

Wall Street's Involvement and the Collapse of Market Financial Solutions

By Naomi Rovnick

Early Backing and Expansion

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley was among the first Wall Street backers of Market Financial Solutions Ltd., lending credibility to the British private credit business before its boom and later collapse under $2.4 billion of debt, documents reviewed by Reuters show.    

The U.S. investment bank provided early backing to MFS founder Paresh Raja as the former drinks store owner expanded his UK mortgage business, the documents show.    

Morgan Stanley's Investment in MFS

In November 2021, Morgan Stanley bought £50 million ($66 million) of "Class A loan notes" from Earthave Bridging, a business controlled by Raja that funded MFS, according to a loan document filed with UK Companies House. Earthave sold the notes to buy MFS's mortgages and later repaid investors, according to its 2021 and 2024 accounts.

Morgan Stanley's link to Raja's complex network, reported here for the first time, was followed by deals involving major banks including HSBC, Barclays and Wells Fargo. MFS's collapse has alarmed regulators, highlighting how exposed mainstream financial firms may be to the loosely regulated $3-trillion-plus private credit market.    

Morgan Stanley declined to comment for this article. 

Filings reviewed by Reuters show its loan to Earthave was repaid with interest. Banks that backed the group later suffered heavy losses.

Regulatory Investigations and Market Impact

The First Publicly Documented Wall Street Link

REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS

The 2021 Morgan Stanley deal marked the first publicly documented link between Raja, MFS and Wall Street. It came at the start of a global rush into private credit by institutions ranging from insurers to small public pension funds. 

MFS Collapse and Legal Proceedings

MFS collapsed in February owing £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) to creditors, according to its administrators, AlixPartners. Some creditors have accused Raja of misappropriating company funds, according to UK court filings reviewed by Reuters. In a March court judgment, a judge said Raja had apparently since fled to Dubai.

AlixPartners declined to comment. Raja's representative, Salamander Davoudi of Tancredi Intelligent Communication, also declined to comment. 

Private Credit Boom and Risks

MFS provided bridging loans and buy-to-let mortgages to wealthy UK homebuyers, a prime example of private credit firms that flourished after post-financial crisis rules curbed risk-taking by major lenders.  

Big banks later built exposure to the lightly regulated private credit sector, which grew to about $3.1 trillion before a wave of defaults and insolvencies prompted some investors to pull money out.    

There were "serious and unresolved questions regarding the management and governance" of MFS, Britain's chief insolvency judge said in a ruling in late February, adding that multiple large financial institutions had become creditors.

Bank Deals and Further Exposure

Raja struck deals with domestic and regional banks channelling funds into MFS from at least 2015, a Reuters review of filings from 78 companies he controlled showed.

In 2025, Raja-controlled companies raised hundreds of millions of pounds for MFS from global banks, including Wells Fargo, which invested £142 million in October last year according to insolvency filings. 

Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Regulatory Response

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority opened an investigation into MFS in March. The country's Financial Reporting Council announced on June 11 an investigation into a group of auditors involved with MFS and related companies.

The FRC declined to comment and the FCA did not immediately respond.

($1 = 0.7557 pounds)

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London. Editing by John O'Donnell, Elisa Martinuzzi and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Morgan Stanley bought £50 million of Class A loan notes from Earthave Bridging (a vehicle controlled by MFS founder Paresh Raja) in November 2021—the earliest known Wall Street link to MFS—markeding a precursor to broader bank exposure (en.wikipedia.org).
  • Private credit has ballooned into a multi‑trillion‑dollar market—estimated at $2‑3 trillion globally, possibly reaching $4 trillion by 2030—with growing allocations into asset‑backed finance as traditional banks retreat (prnewswire.com).
  • MFS’s collapse (February 2026) has triggered enforcement investigations by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and scrutiny of auditors by the Financial Reporting Council, highlighting systemic vulnerabilities in lightly regulated private credit structures (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What role did Morgan Stanley play in supporting MFS?
Morgan Stanley was among the first global banks to support Market Financial Solutions Ltd. by purchasing £50 million in 'Class A loan notes' in 2021, helping lend credibility to MFS's business.
How much debt did MFS accumulate before collapsing?
MFS collapsed in February owing about £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) to creditors, according to its administrators.
Which other major banks had exposure to MFS?
Major banks including HSBC, Barclays, and Wells Fargo dealt with MFS and became creditors exposed to the company's financial turmoil.
Why have regulators and investigators become involved with MFS?
Regulatory investigations were triggered by the scale of MFS's collapse, allegations of fund misappropriation, and concerns over management and governance. The UK Financial Conduct Authority and Financial Reporting Council are involved.
What type of business did MFS conduct?
MFS specialized in providing bridging loans and buy-to-let mortgages, mainly to wealthy UK homebuyers, acting as a private credit firm.

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