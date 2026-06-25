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Germany cuts cost of travel protection fund for tour firms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany cuts cost of travel protection fund for tour firms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Germany Slashes Fees and Collateral for National Travel Protection Fund

Key Changes to Germany's Travel Security Fund

Reduction of Fees and Collateral

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - Germany will reduce the cost of protecting package holidays against tour operator insolvency by cutting fees and collateral for its national travel security fund, the country's main travel industry association said on Thursday.

Lower Levies for Travel Operators

• German travel association DRV said levies paid into the German Travel Security Fund (DRSF) will be reduced to 0.25% of protected travel turnover from November 1, down from 0.5%

Impact on Competitiveness

• The association said this step would free up about €70 million ($79.5 million) a year and strengthen the competitiveness of package tours

Collateral Requirements Eased

• DRV said required collateral for the fund will also be lowered, calling it a one-off reduction of about €560 million in security postings, cutting capital costs and the need for bank guarantees or insurance cover

Industry Reactions

TUI's Response

• Tour operator TUI said the move was "a correct interim step," and further reductions should follow quickly

Potential for Further Reductions

• TUI said that with around €1 billion already available to the fund for customer protection a cut to zero was possible without weakening customer protection

Background of the Travel Security Fund

• The government created the fund in 2021 after the collapse of Thomas Cook to guarantee refunds if a tour operator fails

($1 = 0.8803 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Levy cut from 0.5% to 0.25% of turnover from Nov 1, 2026, saving tour operators ~€70 million annually
  • One‑off reduction of collateral requirements by ~€560 million cuts capital costs tied up in bank guarantees or insurance
  • TUI calls the move a “correct interim step,” noting that with ~€1 billion already in the fund, fees could be cut to zero without weakening protection

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes were made to Germany's travel protection fund fees?
Germany will reduce levies paid into the Travel Security Fund to 0.25% of protected travel turnover from November 1, down from 0.5%.
How much collateral reduction was announced for tour operators?
A one-off reduction of about €560 million in required collateral was announced, lowering capital costs and the need for bank guarantees or insurance.
What is the estimated financial impact for tour operators?
The fee reduction will free up about €70 million ($79.5 million) a year, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of package tours.
Why was the German Travel Security Fund created?
The fund was established in 2021 after the Thomas Cook collapse to guarantee customer refunds in case a tour operator fails.
What is TUI's stance on lowering protection costs?
TUI called the move a 'correct interim step' and suggested further reductions could follow without weakening customer protection.

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