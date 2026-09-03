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Russia gives foreign airlines clarifications on safety measures, Interfax reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia gives foreign airlines clarifications on safety measures, Interfax reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Finance Aviation International Relations

Russia Provides Foreign Airlines with Clarifications on Airspace Safety

Clarifications on Russian Airspace and Airport Safety

Background and Recent Developments

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russia's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that it has provided clarifications to foreign airlines about Russian airports' and airspace safety measures after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that flights in Russia had become unsafe.

Statements from Russian Officials

"They work very closely with us and understand all our rules, standards and how we ensure flight safety," Russian news agency Interfax quoted Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin as saying.

He said that the ministry gave the clarifications in response to requests from foreign carriers.

Russian Aviation Watchdog's Response

On Wednesday, Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya issued a statement contradicting Zelenskiy's warning.

"Russian air transport, its ground infrastructure, continue to operate normally, receiving and dispatching flights, including those of foreign airlines," the regulator said.

Concerns Raised by Ukraine

Zelenskiy's Warning to Airlines and Insurers

Zelenskiy warned airlines and insurance companies on Tuesday that the presence of Ukrainian drones had made Russian airspace dangerous to use and said it was effectively closed.

International Airlines' Response

Airspace Usage by Different Carriers

While European and U.S. carriers have avoided Russian airspace since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, airlines from China, Turkey and Gulf states still use it.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy warned on Sept 1 that Ukrainian drone activity had made Russian airspace unsafe and 'effectively closed' to civilian flights (themoscowtimes.com).
  • On Sept 2, Russia's Transport Ministry (via Interfax) responded that it had clarified safety rules to foreign carriers and affirmed close cooperation to ensure operational standards (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Rosaviatsiya, the Russian aviation regulator, also stated that air transport and infrastructure continue to function normally, with foreign airlines still arriving and departing as usual (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia provide clarifications to foreign airlines?
Russia's Transport Ministry clarified its airspace and airport safety measures after concerns raised by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
Which airlines continue to use Russian airspace?
Airlines from China, Turkey, and Gulf states still use Russian airspace, while most European and U.S. carriers avoid it.
What was Ukraine's warning about Russian airspace?
President Zelenskiy warned that Ukrainian drones had made Russian airspace dangerous for flights and effectively closed it.
How did Russian authorities respond to safety concerns?
Russian aviation authorities asserted that air transport and infrastructure operate normally and safely for all, including foreign airlines.

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