GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shares, bonds rally as markets await signals for Fed rates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shares, bonds rally as markets await signals for Fed rates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Central Banks Bonds

Shares and Bonds Rally as Markets Watch for Federal Reserve Rate Signals

By Rocky Swift

Market Movements and Investor Sentiment

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Shares and bonds staged a relief rally in Asia on Thursday while the yen held on to gains as investors awaited fresh U.S. data and central banker comments for signals that could determine whether the Federal Reserve tightens policy this month.

Bond Yields and Currency Fluctuations

Japanese government bond yields slid from historic peaks, tracking a recovery in Treasuries overnight, ahead of an auction of super-long debt in Tokyo. Oil edged lower from elevated levels as uncertainty prevailed over renewed military strikes between the U.S. and Iran.

Upcoming U.S. Payrolls Report

The market's immediate focus is Friday's pivotal U.S. payrolls report after disappointing private labour data for August. Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams tempered expectations of a hike this month.

Expert Insights on Market Tensions

"If this war were to be put to bed, then that would certainly be something very positive to bring yields back down again across the board," Gavin Friend, a senior markets strategist at NAB, said on a podcast. "It would ease a lot of the tensions because central banks could get that back to thinking about normal policy considerations after a time." 

Regional and Global Market Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.05% to 99.54. The euro edged up 0.02% to $1.1589, while the yen strengthened 0.07% to 158.59 per dollar, following a 0.9% surge in the prior session.

Bond Yields and Fiscal Concerns

U.S. Treasury yields eased from multi-year highs overnight. The rise in borrowing costs across major economies had deepened concerns about tighter monetary policy and deteriorating fiscal conditions.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 0.99 basis point (bp) to 4.784%. The yield on the 30-year JGB sank 10 bps to 4.065%, down from a near record high before Japan's Ministry of Finance auctions the securities later in the day.

Geopolitical Risks and Commodity Prices

Investors remained on edge over developments in the Middle East after the U.S. and Iran exchanged their largest barrage of attacks since July, reviving fears of a broader regional escalation.

U.S. crude fell 0.3% to $90.74 a barrel and Brent fell to $95.21 per barrel, down 0.44% on the day. Spot gold added 0.32% to $4,400.47 an ounce, while spot silver rose 0.51% to $65.65 an ounce. 

Federal Reserve and Central Bank Policy Outlook

Traders have recently increased bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. They now assign a roughly two-in-three chance that the Fed will deliver a 25-basis-point rate increase this month, up from 37% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Statements from Federal Reserve Officials

The Fed's Williams said on Wednesday that rising long-term bond yields are a reflection of a solid economy, adding that he was still collecting information to drive his next monetary policy decision. The key nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday, following an ADP National Employment Report that showed lower than expected job gains.

Global Central Bank Meetings

Policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will also be closely watched as markets gauge how far major central banks are prepared to tighten policy in response to persistent inflation pressures.

Japan's Economic Performance

Data on Thursday showed Japan's services sector expanded at its fastest pace in five months in August, adding to evidence the economy is robust enough to handle a BOJ rate hike.

Futures and Market Outlook

In early European trades, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.02%, German DAX futures eased 0.01% and FTSE futures lost 0.1%. 

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were flat at 7,676.3.  

(Reporting by Rocky SwiftEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia-Pacific equities (ex‑Japan MSCI) rose ~0.5%, and Japanese 30‑year JGB yields dropped ~10 bps as investors awaited US payroll data and Fed commentary.
  • US 10‑year Treasury yields softened; markets now assign about a two‑in‑three (≈66 %) probability of a 25‑bp Fed rate hike this month, up sharply from ~35 % earlier.
  • Oil prices eased modestly (WTI ~$90.7, Brent ~$95.2) amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, while gold and silver gained slightly.
  • Fed officials’ comments—NY Fed’s Williams cautious, Governor Waller speaking—and data like Japan’s services sector expansion are guiding market expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are shares and bonds rallying in Asia?
Shares and bonds in Asia are rallying as investors await U.S. data and Federal Reserve policy signals which could clarify the likelihood of a rate hike.
What is the market's immediate focus?
The market's immediate focus is the pivotal U.S. payrolls report and upcoming comments from Federal Reserve officials regarding interest rate policy.
What are traders expecting regarding the Federal Reserve's next move?
Traders have increased bets that the Federal Reserve may deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate increase this month.
Which central bank meetings are markets watching closely?
Market participants are closely watching upcoming policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Meghan Markle casting reports spark buzz among stars at 'The Gentlemen' premiere

Meghan Markle casting reports spark buzz among stars at 'The Gentlemen' premiere

Image for Chinese official hails prospect for cooperation with Russia in far east

Chinese official hails prospect for cooperation with Russia in far east

Image for Yen in the spotlight after sudden jump

Yen in the spotlight after sudden jump

Image for Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes

Oil edges down as investors weigh uncertainty over U.S.-Iran strikes

Image for IMF's Georgieva says rising bond yields threaten progress on developing country debt

IMF's Georgieva says rising bond yields threaten progress on developing country debt

Image for UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group says
More than a dozen Serbians targeted with mercenary spyware, digital rights group says
Image for From hunger to obesity: Developing world faces growing threat to child health
From hunger to obesity: Developing world faces growing threat to child health
Image for UK regulator flags liquidity risks at property funds
UK regulator flags liquidity risks at property funds
Image for Uber and AI-firm Wayve launch London's first robotaxis
Uber and AI-firm Wayve launch London's first robotaxis
Image for Elliott builds stake in Deutsche Telekom, source says
Elliott builds stake in Deutsche Telekom, source says
Image for Stocks climb and US yields ease; yen jumps against dollar
Stocks climb and US yields ease; yen jumps against dollar
Image for HPE raises forecasts on AI demand, shares fall on supply concerns
HPE raises forecasts on AI demand, shares fall on supply concerns
Image for Ukraine urges UN aviation agency to support ban on flights in Russian airspace
Ukraine urges UN aviation agency to support ban on flights in Russian airspace
Image for Yen jumps, oil pumps
Yen jumps, oil pumps
Image for Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award
Norway seizes Russian ship over Naftogaz award
Image for Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's warning
Moscow vows to avoid airspace disruption despite Zelenskiy's warning
Image for Oil settles 1% higher, as US-Iran strikes threaten supplies
Oil settles 1% higher, as US-Iran strikes threaten supplies
View All Finance Posts