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Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Apple Hit With $2.7 Billion UK Lawsuit Over App Tracking Transparency Rules

Overview of the Apple App Tracking Transparency Lawsuit

Background and Filing of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple is facing a £2 billion ($2.7 billion) London lawsuit brought on behalf of app developers over its app tracking rules, with the iPhone maker accused of abusing its power to unfairly impose greater restrictions on third parties.

The lawsuit, filed at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Thursday, follows years of regulatory scrutiny over Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which was launched in 2021.

Apple's App Tracking Transparency Feature

Purpose and Implementation

Apple has said it introduced that feature to allow users to control whether to grant apps permission to track their activity across other companies' apps and websites.

Allegations Against Apple

Lawyers bringing the new lawsuit against Apple, though, say the feature imposed stricter requirements on third-party app developers than on Apple's own services, giving its advertising ecosystem a competitive advantage.

Statements from the Lawsuit Leaders

Ann Pope, a former senior official with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority who is leading the lawsuit, said Apple's policy "resulted in very significant harm to businesses that depend on Apple as a gatekeeper".

"This action is important to protect the rights of British businesses that depend on Apple, to ensure that the rules that Apple applies are fair, and to compensate the losses that British companies have suffered," Pope said in a statement.

Apple's Response and Regulatory Investigations

Apple's Position

Apple, which has previously said its App Tracking Transparency provides "important privacy protections", did not immediately comment.

Regulatory Scrutiny in Europe

Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature has been the subject of investigations across Europe, in particular in Germany where Apple last month agreed changes to rules on how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising.

The German competition authority had accused Apple of abusing its market power, after Facebook-owner Meta plus publishers, advertisers and app developers – whose business models rely on advertising tracking – criticised the tool.

Regulators in France, Italy, Poland and elsewhere have also probed the App Tracking Transparency framework.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The lawsuit accuses Apple of abusing its gatekeeper role by imposing stricter tracking rules on third‑party developers than on its own apps, potentially harming UK app businesses.
  • Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, introduced in 2021, is under scrutiny by regulators across Europe—including recent mandated changes in Germany and probes in France, Italy and Poland.
  • Ann Pope, former senior Competition and Markets Authority official, leads the case, emphasizing the need for fair rules and compensation for affected UK businesses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Apple facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit in the UK?
Apple is being sued for allegedly abusing its market power by imposing stricter app tracking rules on third-party developers than on its own services.
What is Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature?
App Tracking Transparency lets users control if apps can track their activity across other apps and websites.
Who is leading the lawsuit against Apple?
Ann Pope, a former senior official of Britain's Competition and Markets Authority, is leading the lawsuit on behalf of app developers.
How have other European regulators responded to Apple’s app tracking policies?
Regulators in Germany, France, Italy, Poland, and elsewhere have investigated Apple's App Tracking Transparency, with Germany recently securing changes to Apple's rules.
What does the lawsuit claim about the impact of Apple’s policy on businesses?
The lawsuit claims Apple’s policy harms businesses that rely on Apple’s platform by restricting their ability to track users for advertising compared to Apple’s own services.

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